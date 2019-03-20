Togetherness is the key to success

Charles Warner | The Union Times These words from Henry Ford, the founder of the Ford Motor Company who revolutionized transportation and industry in America, adorn the wall of the entrance to Buffalo Elementary School. Those words are a reminder of what can happen when people come together and work together toward achieving a goal. It is an important lesson to learn as it teaches the power of cooperation and teamwork, lessons that can have a profound impact on a child’s life, both in school and beyond, helping them prepare for the adult world where cooperation, teamwork, and coming together with others is often the key to success. Charles Warner | The Union Times These words from Henry Ford, the founder of the Ford Motor Company who revolutionized transportation and industry in America, adorn the wall of the entrance to Buffalo Elementary School. Those words are a reminder of what can happen when people come together and work together toward achieving a goal. It is an important lesson to learn as it teaches the power of cooperation and teamwork, lessons that can have a profound impact on a child’s life, both in school and beyond, helping them prepare for the adult world where cooperation, teamwork, and coming together with others is often the key to success.

Lenten Services Continuing

Lent is a six-week period that begins with Ash Wednesday and ends approximately six weeks later before Easter Sunday. It is traditionally described as lasting 40 days, the number of days Jesus Christ spent in the wilderness before beginning His earthly ministry and during which He faced — and rejected — three temptations offered Him by Satan.

The institutional purpose of Lent is to prepare Christians through such things as prayer, doing penance, mortifying the flesh, repentance of sins, almsgiving, and self-denial. Its institutional purpose is heightened in the annual commemoration of Holy Week, which commemorates the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus, beginning on Palm Sunday when Christ entered Jerusalem, through His crucifixion on Good Friday, and culminating with His resurrection on Easter Sunday.

Lent is celebrated by the Anglican, Eastern Orthodox, Roman Catholic, Lutheran, and Methodist churches as well as some Anabaptist and evangelical churches.

This year, Lent begins Wednesday, March 6 and ends Thursday, April 18, three days before Easter which will be Sunday, April 21.

In Union County, Lent is celebrated at Grace United Methodist Church which hosts a service each Wednesday during the Lenten Season. Each service begins at noon and is lead and the Lenten message delivered by a different minister from a different church in Union County. After each ceremony, worshippers adjourn to the GUMC Social Hall where they will enjoy a meal prepared by church members. The meal costs $7.

The Lenten Services at Grace United Methodist Church began March 6 and are continuing. The services are being held on the following dates with the following ministers delivering the message and the following meals served afterwards:

• Wednesday, March 20

The speaker will be Rev. Miriam Mick, Pastor of Buffalo United Methodist Church.

The after service lunch menu will include pork loin, sweet potatoes, Asian slaw, rolls, dessert, tea and coffee.

• Wednesday, March 27

The speaker will be Rev. Rebecca Wilkins, Retired (Grace United Methodist Church).

The after service lunch menu will include baked ham, potato salad, green beans, sliced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, rolls,

dessert, tea, and coffee.

• Wednesday, April 3

The speaker will be Father Mike McCafferty of St. Augustine Catholic Church.

The after service lunch menu will include marinated chicken breast, potato casserole, broccoli salad, rolls, dessert, tea and

coffee.

• Wednesday, April 10

The speaker will be Rev. Robbie Stolger, Pastor of First Baptist Church.

The after service lunch menu will include meat balls w/sauce, copper pennies, brown rice, rolls, dessert, tea and coffee.

• Wednesday, April 17

The speaker will be Rev. Dr. A. L. Brackett, Pastor of St. Paul Baptist Church.

The after service lunch menu will include fried chicken, green beans, macaroni & cheese, biscuits, dessert, tea and coffee.

Pancake Day

The Union Civitan Club will hold its annual Pancake Day on Thursday, March 21 in the Mon-Aetna Baptist Church Fellowship Hall.

Breakfast will be served from 7-9 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Dinner will be served from 5-7 p.m.

All you can eat pancakes, sausage, bacon, juice, milk, coffee, and tea.

Adults dine for $5 and children ages 12 and under for $3.

All funds raised on Pancake Day are used by the Civitan Club to fund local programs that benefit the community.

Covered Dish Meal

The Union County Senior Citizens will meet at the Covenant Baptist Church Social Hall on Tuesday, March 26 at 6 p.m. for a covered dish meal.

The Gregg Maness Family will be providing the entertainment.

Fish Fry

The Men of Corinth Baptist Church will have a Fish Fry for their Men’s Day Celebration on Saturday, March 30, serving breakfast and lunch from 7 a.m-until.

There Hot Fish and Grits Plates, Fish Plates, Sandwiches, Hot Dogs, Hot Chicken Wings, and more…

The Fish Fry will be held at the Future Home of Corinth Baptist Church Park at the corner of North Pinckney Street and Academy Street.

Please Come!!!!!!!!

Bring your neighbors, friends, and remember to take your mother-in-law some hot, hot fish and grits!!!!!!!!

Deacon Lonnie White, Chairman.

Rev. J.A. Calhoun, Pastor.

Centennial Celebration

The congregation of Union Church of Christ, 704 North Duncan Bypass, Union, is 100 years strong and will be celebrating 100 years of worshipping God in Spirit and in Truth on Sunday, April 13 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

The following will be guest speakers during the celebration:

• John Gibbs

• Fred Turner

• Curtis Gilbert

• Doug English

• Robert Gardenhire

For more information contact David Foster at [email protected]

RSVP if possible.

Come join us and celebrate 100 years.

Trip To Washington, DC

The Outreach Ministry from Sims Chapel Baptist Church is planning a trip to Washington, DC, June 14-18.

The cost for the trip is $525 per person.

This includes your motorcoach ride, hotel, eight meals (4 breakfasts and 4 suppers) and your touring tickets.

So with this being said, come and join us and let’s have fun in the name of the Lord.

Yours in Christ,

Pastor H. Michael Williams

You may contact one of the following for further information:

• Sister Wanda Williams — 803-271-3210

• Sister Lendoria Beasley — 864-466-6207

• Brother Michael Epps — 803-924-2296

March At The UCAC

• 2019 Middle/High School Reception Sponsored By Rotary of Union

UCAC and the Rotary of Union will honor Union County’s talented middle/highs school students with a reception on March 21, 2019 starting at 5:30 p.m. The UCAC gallery will be filled with over 60 pieces of artwork created by students, 6th-12th grade. We invite everyone to join us. Refreshments will be served.

• Open Mic Night

Sing, dance, perform, speak, play! ALL ARE WELCOME!

Friday, March 22

Meet & Greet from 5-6 p.m.

Open Mic from 6-8 p.m.

Sponsored by the USC Union Literary Festival and UCAC.

• 2019 Wine Tasting

UCAC is excited to introduce Southern Charm Winery. This family owned winery is located in Lincolnton, North Carolina. They offer a variety of wines including dry, semi-sweet, and sweet. You will have the opportunity to sample 7 different wines during the event! For tickets please contact UCAC or any board member.

March 29, 2019.

$15 member/$20 nonmember.

Tasting times: 5:30-6:30 p.m. & 7-8 p.m.

• 2019 Chalk Walk Sponsored By The City of Union

The 3rd Annual Chalk Walk is fast approaching. Make plans to participate now! We invite everyone to take part; children, adults, families, youth groups, scouts, and community organizations. All participants will receive a section of sidewalk on Main Street and a box of chalk, you will have 90 minutes to complete your masterpiece! Judges will award prizes

Saturday, April 13, 9-11 a.m.

$5 members/$10 nonmembers (Call for group pricing)

• Painting With Coffee

Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.!

• Monday Night Music

Are you looking for something new to do? Join us Monday, March 18 at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of local, musical talent!

• Toddler Time

Time to get messy!!! This class is just for the little ones! 4 years and younger, with an adult, are invited to enjoy art in a messy and creative way!

Friday, March 22, from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

$5 members/ $10 non member

For more information about the Union County Arts Council call 864-429-2817 or go online at www.ucaarts.com or visit www.Facebook.com/UnionArts.

MGA Scholarships Available

The Newberry County Master Gardeners Association $1,000 scholarship award for the 2019-2020 academic year is now available.

Eligible candidates for this scholarship include high school seniors as well as college level students with a good academic record who plan to or are pursuing a degree in horticulture, agriculture, food science, forestry or a related field.

Newberry County residents will be given first priority. Second consideration will be given to residents of Saluda, Union and Laurens counties.

The scholarships will be awarded on the basis of character, sincerity of purpose, community activities, academic achievement and dedication to the fields of horticulture, agriculture, food science and forestry or related fields. Funds are paid directly to the college for benefit of the named student.

Interested candidates should complete a scholarship application form and submit it along with all requested attachments no later than April 12, 2019.

Applications are available at Newberry County High School Guidance Departments, Newberry Academy Guidance Departments, and the Newberry County Clemson Extension Office.

The Master Gardeners began their scholarship program in 2004 for students pursuing a degree in horticulture, agriculture, food science, forestry or a related field. Each year since then, the Association has awarded one or more scholarships to local students. These scholarships are funded through plant sales held throughout the year at community events such as Oktoberfest and the Grow Newberry Farmers Market.

2019 Union County Council Meetings

All meetings are held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

• Tuesday, April 9, 2019

• Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Lockhart Power Company

• Tuesday, June 11, 2019

• Tuesday, July 9, 2019

• Tuesday, August 13, 2019

• Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Carlisle Town Hall

• Tuesday, October 8, 2019

• Tuesday, November 1 at Jonesville Town Hall

• Tuesday, December 10, 2019

2019 Union County School Board Meeting Dates

• April 15, 2019 — District Office (Budget Workshop)

• April 22, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• May 13, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 10, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 24, 2019 — Meet if budget has not been approved

• July 22, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 12, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 26, 2019 — Monarch Elementary School

• September 9, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• September 23, 2019 — Buffalo Elementary School

• October 14, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• October 28, 2019 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 11, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• November 25, 2019 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 9, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

All meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

