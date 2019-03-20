‘ALL Inclusive Playground’ now open

Charles Warner | The Union Times Jemorah Stinson (left) and her brother Jemo Stinson Jr. get ready to enjoy a ride on the ZipKrooz™ and ZipKrooz™ Assisted at the Miracle League of Union County’s (MLUC) ALL Star Park at the Timken Sports Complex. The children, along with their father and mother, were among the many MLUC members and supporters to attend the opening of the park on March 7. They were the first children to ride on the ZipKrooz™ and ZipKrooz™ Assisted which has an inclusive side-by-side design option; an ultra-smooth, two-way ride; built in elevation helps riders gain momentum at the beginning and slow down at the end; and molded bucket seat with lock-in-place harness provides stability and security for children with limited upper-body or lower-body strength. Charles Warner | The Union Times Jemorah Stinson (left) and her brother Jemo Stinson Jr. get ready to enjoy a ride on the ZipKrooz™ and ZipKrooz™ Assisted at the Miracle League of Union County’s (MLUC) ALL Star Park at the Timken Sports Complex. The children, along with their father and mother, were among the many MLUC members and supporters to attend the opening of the park on March 7. They were the first children to ride on the ZipKrooz™ and ZipKrooz™ Assisted which has an inclusive side-by-side design option; an ultra-smooth, two-way ride; built in elevation helps riders gain momentum at the beginning and slow down at the end; and molded bucket seat with lock-in-place harness provides stability and security for children with limited upper-body or lower-body strength. Charles Warner | The Union Times No, these Union County Council members and other county officials are not having their second childhood. (At least we don’t think they are.) They are trying out the We-Saw™ at the Miracle League of Union County’s ALL Star Park at the Timken Sports Complex. The park, which had its formal opening on March 7, is designed to enable children regardless of their condition to play and to enable their parents and grandparents to take part in that play. The We-Saw™ has multiple seating options with back and trunk support; a gentle rocking motion; easy access or transfer into seats; handholds and footrests for stability; a space age look; and an optional 3-point seat strap. Charles Warner | The Union Times No, these Union County Council members and other county officials are not having their second childhood. (At least we don’t think they are.) They are trying out the We-Saw™ at the Miracle League of Union County’s ALL Star Park at the Timken Sports Complex. The park, which had its formal opening on March 7, is designed to enable children regardless of their condition to play and to enable their parents and grandparents to take part in that play. The We-Saw™ has multiple seating options with back and trunk support; a gentle rocking motion; easy access or transfer into seats; handholds and footrests for stability; a space age look; and an optional 3-point seat strap. Photo courtesy of the Miracle League of Union County Kevin Brewington and his daughter, Tinsley, enjoy going to the Miracle League of Union County’s ALL Star Park at the Timken Sports Complex. The ALL Star Park, which had its formal opening March 7, is designed to to enable children regardless of their condition to play and to enable their parents and grandparents to take part in that play. It is also designed to enable wounded warriors like Brewington, a veteran of Afghanistan, to play with their children rather than just sitting back and watching them play. Photo courtesy of the Miracle League of Union County Kevin Brewington and his daughter, Tinsley, enjoy going to the Miracle League of Union County’s ALL Star Park at the Timken Sports Complex. The ALL Star Park, which had its formal opening March 7, is designed to to enable children regardless of their condition to play and to enable their parents and grandparents to take part in that play. It is also designed to enable wounded warriors like Brewington, a veteran of Afghanistan, to play with their children rather than just sitting back and watching them play. Charles Warner | The Union Times These are some of the sponsors whose donations helped the Miracle League of Union County (MLUC) build the new ALL Star Park at the Timken Sports Complex. The Timken Foundation of Canton became a Park Sponsor by donating $150,000 to the MLUC while local philanthropist Barbara Rippy became a Theme Sponsor by donating $5,000 toward the construction of the park. Charles Warner | The Union Times These are some of the sponsors whose donations helped the Miracle League of Union County (MLUC) build the new ALL Star Park at the Timken Sports Complex. The Timken Foundation of Canton became a Park Sponsor by donating $150,000 to the MLUC while local philanthropist Barbara Rippy became a Theme Sponsor by donating $5,000 toward the construction of the park. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Miracle League of Union County (MLUC) was able to build its new ALL Star Park at the Timken Sports Complex thanks to the generosity of a number of businesses, groups, and individuals whose donations, both financial and otherwise, made the park’s construction possible. The park is designed and equipped with playground equipment that makes it possible for children to play there regardless of their condition while also allowing their parents and grandparents to take part in that play as well. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Miracle League of Union County (MLUC) was able to build its new ALL Star Park at the Timken Sports Complex thanks to the generosity of a number of businesses, groups, and individuals whose donations, both financial and otherwise, made the park’s construction possible. The park is designed and equipped with playground equipment that makes it possible for children to play there regardless of their condition while also allowing their parents and grandparents to take part in that play as well. Charles Warner | The Union Times Kevin Brewington and Jemorah Stinson cut the ribbon to formally open the Miracle League of Union County’s (MLUC) ALL Star Park at the Timken Sports Complex on March 7. The park, which is located next to the MLUC Ballfield at the complex, is designed to enable children to play regardless of their physical condition while also allowing their parents and grandparents to take part in that play as well. It is also designed to accommodate wounded warriors, giving them the opportunity to play with their children at the park. Charles Warner | The Union Times Kevin Brewington and Jemorah Stinson cut the ribbon to formally open the Miracle League of Union County’s (MLUC) ALL Star Park at the Timken Sports Complex on March 7. The park, which is located next to the MLUC Ballfield at the complex, is designed to enable children to play regardless of their physical condition while also allowing their parents and grandparents to take part in that play as well. It is also designed to accommodate wounded warriors, giving them the opportunity to play with their children at the park.

UNION — Union County took a major step toward becoming an “all inclusive” community with the opening of the new “ALL Star Park” at the Timken Sports Complex.

On Saturday, March 9, members of the Miracle League of Union County (MLUC), its supporters, and a number of local officials gathered at the Timken Sports Complex for the ribbon-cutting ceremony formally opening the ALL Star Park. Located next to the MLUC Ballfield at the complex, the park is designed to enable children regardless of their condition to play and to enable their parents and grandparents to take part in that play.

History

MLUC Executive Director Amy Austin opened the ceremony with a review of the history of the MLUC’s efforts to provide recreational opportunities for those with disabilities and develop the facilities needed for those recreational opportunities. Austin spoke about the following milestones on the road to making those opportunities and those facilities are reality:

In 2010, a committee was formed, a committee of dedicated people, several who are still dedicated to the MLUC and serve on the board and as volunteers.

In 2011, an exhibition game was held and it was obvious that our players needed their own special field to be able to play safely.

In 2012, the first major fundraising effort took place-an evening with ray tanner.

In 2013, the Miracle Mania Event took place where this area behind us was dedicated as the MLUC baseball field.

In 2014 The dream was a reality and the MLUC played its very first game on a brand new all inclusive field.

Austin said that after the ballfield was completed and in use, people asked “What’s next?”

Next was the ALL Star Park and Austin said these were the milestones on the road to making it a reality:

So in 2015 fundraising efforts began for what you see right here…a playground for EVERYONE!

A year later in 2016, this extra space was dedicated to the MLUC and a ground breaking ceremony took place!

By 2017, because of people like you and many others in our community, state and nation, making donations in memory and honor of loved ones and donating through fundraisers the MLUC had enough money to make another dream come true for so many in our community!

And here we are today celebrating the hard work and dedication of so many people and officially opening Union County’s only ALL Inclusive Playground!

Inclusive And Unique

Austin said that the ALL Star Park is all inclusive and that’s what makes it unique.

“This playground is very unique and there’s no other one like it anywhere,” Austin said. “The space is open so there’s room to move from piece to piece and even extra space for when we need a little down time. Open space so that parents and grandparents can see exactly where their children are without worry. There’s room to run, benches to sit, shade to protect us and picnic tables to enjoy meals with family and friends. This is a place to make memories.

“Each piece of equipment is unique in that it provides opportunities for a higher level of inclusive play,” she said. “Sensory rich play experiences are vital for the futures of those with disabilities and this space provides just that. We’ve included elements that focus specifically on a variety of senses which you can read more about on our Facebook page and on this sign.”

Wounded Warriors

One of those taking part in the ceremony was Kevin Brewington who was severely wounded in Afghanistan, losing both legs and suffering other injuries to an IED (Improvised Explosive Device). Austin said that the all inclusive nature of the ALL Star Park enables it to accommodate wounded warriors like Brewington, enabling them to play with their children.

“This area has been transformed into an amazing space where children can develop their bodies, brains and self-esteem, laying the groundwork for healthy, fulfilling lives,” Austin said. “And this space offers even more than that! This space provides an opportunity for our wounded warrior families so that daddy’s like Kevin can play with their children and not just sit back and watch as they run and play and laugh.”

Brewington was one of the Miracle League members to cut the ribbon formally opening the ALL Star Park.

Thanks

Austin concluded her address by thanking all those who made the park and so much of the rest of the MLUC’s efforts possible.

Thank you to Timken Family Foundation of Canton, you have believed in us and supported us tremendously since 2010 and we thank you.

To Mrs. Barbara Rippy, thank you for always giving back to the community and in doing so, teaching our young people what it means to share and do good for others.

Thank you to Michael and Haley Williams for your continued support of our program and needs and for providing the opportunity for the installation of this equipment and much, much more.

Thank you to the Union Medical Center Volunteers…you guys are awesome and you prove everyday how much you love and appreciate your community.

Thank you to Sloan Construction Company for your generous discount of materials and delivery.

Thank you to the Rotary Club of Union, City of Union, Cedar Hill Milliken. Thanks to Harpers Volunteers for the site work and help laying out for the equipment contractor to get it installed. Thank you to WBCU Radio for the radio-a-thon which was a huge success and so humbling and for the Music & Miracles events you’ve held so this dream could be a reality.

Mr. Reginald Means, thank you for designing, fabricating and providing this beautiful entrance sign and the extra touch you and your volunteers added to incorporate the baseball them specifically for Timken Sports Complex.

And finally, thank you to Piedmont Concrete for providing the concrete at the beginning of the project and to Sailors asphalt paving and grading for spreading the stone so the rubber surfacing could be installed.

Inside you will see that 2 benches have been provided one by Gestamp and another dedicated in honor of Chrissy by her mom, dad and sister, The Lee’s.

Sanders Garden Center installed the new beautiful mulch and shrubs on the inside of the park especially for ALL Star Park and we thank him for his time.

And thank you again to the many people who purchased a brick in honor and memory of those you love. That space is beautiful and just another example of how many people out there love and appreciate what the Miracle League does for their community.

And none of this would be possible without the support of our County Council and Timken Sports Complex for allowing Union County to now have something that every community in the world should have.

So thank you to everyone!!!

Celebration Ceremony

While the ribbon-cutting ceremony was held March 7, the threat of inclement weather was a concern and Austin said plans are for there to be “a huge celebration ceremony when the weather warms up and we see sunny days approaching. We will advertise for this as soon as a date is decided.”

Open Hours

As for when the park will be open, Austin said “our plan is to have the park open from 8 a.m. until it gets dark in the evenings. We will post any additional information on our Facebook page and website www.mlucsc.com as it’s determined. Any questions can be emailed to [email protected]”

Charles Warner | The Union Times Jemorah Stinson (left) and her brother Jemo Stinson Jr. get ready to enjoy a ride on the ZipKrooz™ and ZipKrooz™ Assisted at the Miracle League of Union County’s (MLUC) ALL Star Park at the Timken Sports Complex. The children, along with their father and mother, were among the many MLUC members and supporters to attend the opening of the park on March 7. They were the first children to ride on the ZipKrooz™ and ZipKrooz™ Assisted which has an inclusive side-by-side design option; an ultra-smooth, two-way ride; built in elevation helps riders gain momentum at the beginning and slow down at the end; and molded bucket seat with lock-in-place harness provides stability and security for children with limited upper-body or lower-body strength. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_ALL-Star-Park-3.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Jemorah Stinson (left) and her brother Jemo Stinson Jr. get ready to enjoy a ride on the ZipKrooz™ and ZipKrooz™ Assisted at the Miracle League of Union County’s (MLUC) ALL Star Park at the Timken Sports Complex. The children, along with their father and mother, were among the many MLUC members and supporters to attend the opening of the park on March 7. They were the first children to ride on the ZipKrooz™ and ZipKrooz™ Assisted which has an inclusive side-by-side design option; an ultra-smooth, two-way ride; built in elevation helps riders gain momentum at the beginning and slow down at the end; and molded bucket seat with lock-in-place harness provides stability and security for children with limited upper-body or lower-body strength. Charles Warner | The Union Times No, these Union County Council members and other county officials are not having their second childhood. (At least we don’t think they are.) They are trying out the We-Saw™ at the Miracle League of Union County’s ALL Star Park at the Timken Sports Complex. The park, which had its formal opening on March 7, is designed to enable children regardless of their condition to play and to enable their parents and grandparents to take part in that play. The We-Saw™ has multiple seating options with back and trunk support; a gentle rocking motion; easy access or transfer into seats; handholds and footrests for stability; a space age look; and an optional 3-point seat strap. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_ALL-Star-Park-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times No, these Union County Council members and other county officials are not having their second childhood. (At least we don’t think they are.) They are trying out the We-Saw™ at the Miracle League of Union County’s ALL Star Park at the Timken Sports Complex. The park, which had its formal opening on March 7, is designed to enable children regardless of their condition to play and to enable their parents and grandparents to take part in that play. The We-Saw™ has multiple seating options with back and trunk support; a gentle rocking motion; easy access or transfer into seats; handholds and footrests for stability; a space age look; and an optional 3-point seat strap. Photo courtesy of the Miracle League of Union County Kevin Brewington and his daughter, Tinsley, enjoy going to the Miracle League of Union County’s ALL Star Park at the Timken Sports Complex. The ALL Star Park, which had its formal opening March 7, is designed to to enable children regardless of their condition to play and to enable their parents and grandparents to take part in that play. It is also designed to enable wounded warriors like Brewington, a veteran of Afghanistan, to play with their children rather than just sitting back and watching them play. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Tinsley-and-Kevin-Brewington.jpg Photo courtesy of the Miracle League of Union County Kevin Brewington and his daughter, Tinsley, enjoy going to the Miracle League of Union County’s ALL Star Park at the Timken Sports Complex. The ALL Star Park, which had its formal opening March 7, is designed to to enable children regardless of their condition to play and to enable their parents and grandparents to take part in that play. It is also designed to enable wounded warriors like Brewington, a veteran of Afghanistan, to play with their children rather than just sitting back and watching them play. Charles Warner | The Union Times These are some of the sponsors whose donations helped the Miracle League of Union County (MLUC) build the new ALL Star Park at the Timken Sports Complex. The Timken Foundation of Canton became a Park Sponsor by donating $150,000 to the MLUC while local philanthropist Barbara Rippy became a Theme Sponsor by donating $5,000 toward the construction of the park. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Sponsors-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times These are some of the sponsors whose donations helped the Miracle League of Union County (MLUC) build the new ALL Star Park at the Timken Sports Complex. The Timken Foundation of Canton became a Park Sponsor by donating $150,000 to the MLUC while local philanthropist Barbara Rippy became a Theme Sponsor by donating $5,000 toward the construction of the park. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Miracle League of Union County (MLUC) was able to build its new ALL Star Park at the Timken Sports Complex thanks to the generosity of a number of businesses, groups, and individuals whose donations, both financial and otherwise, made the park’s construction possible. The park is designed and equipped with playground equipment that makes it possible for children to play there regardless of their condition while also allowing their parents and grandparents to take part in that play as well. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Sponsors-2.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The Miracle League of Union County (MLUC) was able to build its new ALL Star Park at the Timken Sports Complex thanks to the generosity of a number of businesses, groups, and individuals whose donations, both financial and otherwise, made the park’s construction possible. The park is designed and equipped with playground equipment that makes it possible for children to play there regardless of their condition while also allowing their parents and grandparents to take part in that play as well. Charles Warner | The Union Times Kevin Brewington and Jemorah Stinson cut the ribbon to formally open the Miracle League of Union County’s (MLUC) ALL Star Park at the Timken Sports Complex on March 7. The park, which is located next to the MLUC Ballfield at the complex, is designed to enable children to play regardless of their physical condition while also allowing their parents and grandparents to take part in that play as well. It is also designed to accommodate wounded warriors, giving them the opportunity to play with their children at the park. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_ALL-Star-Park-4.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times Kevin Brewington and Jemorah Stinson cut the ribbon to formally open the Miracle League of Union County’s (MLUC) ALL Star Park at the Timken Sports Complex on March 7. The park, which is located next to the MLUC Ballfield at the complex, is designed to enable children to play regardless of their physical condition while also allowing their parents and grandparents to take part in that play as well. It is also designed to accommodate wounded warriors, giving them the opportunity to play with their children at the park.

Ribbon-cutting held for MLUC ‘ALL Star Park’

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of the Miracle League of Union County.

This story courtesy of the Miracle League of Union County.