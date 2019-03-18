Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School Principal Jason Koepke has started “Storytime With Mr. Koepke” in which he is videotaped each day reading a story aloud. The video is then posted on You Tube and the FPES Facebook page. The purpose of the videos is to help children become better readers. Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School Principal Jason Koepke has started “Storytime With Mr. Koepke” in which he is videotaped each day reading a story aloud. The video is then posted on You Tube and the FPES Facebook page. The purpose of the videos is to help children become better readers.

UNION — Foster Park Elementary School Principal Mr. Jason Koepke has started “Storytime With Mr. Koepke.”

Each day, he is videoed reading a story aloud and, at 6:30 p.m., the video is posted to YouTube and the FPES Facebook page so that children can hear a bedtime story. It is his desire that every child hear a bedtime story each day.

Listening to good reading is a vital component in helping children become better readers. It helps children with fluency and reading with expression.

You can subscribe to his YouTube channel (Storytime With Mr. Koepke) and get notified when the next read aloud is posted. The YouTube channel address is www.youtube.com/channel/UCld_ikpV0eDhT8RGpc4M6wg and the FPES Facebook address is www.facebook.com/fosterparkeagles.

Be sure to tune in each day and enjoy Storytime with Mr. Koepke!

Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School Principal Jason Koepke has started “Storytime With Mr. Koepke” in which he is videotaped each day reading a story aloud. The video is then posted on You Tube and the FPES Facebook page. The purpose of the videos is to help children become better readers. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_FPES-Storytime.jpg Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School Principal Jason Koepke has started “Storytime With Mr. Koepke” in which he is videotaped each day reading a story aloud. The video is then posted on You Tube and the FPES Facebook page. The purpose of the videos is to help children become better readers.

At Foster Park Elementary School

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School.

This story courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School.