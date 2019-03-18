Students makes musical instruments

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students at Buffalo Elementary School recently used tissue boxes, Pringles cans, and rubber bands to make musical instruments. Here one student plays the instrument he made as a fellow student looks on. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students at Buffalo Elementary School recently used tissue boxes, Pringles cans, and rubber bands to make musical instruments. Here one student plays the instrument he made as a fellow student looks on. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School These students at Buffalo Elementary School recently used items such as tissue boxes, Pringles cans, and rubber bands to make musical instruments. They then played music on them. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School These students at Buffalo Elementary School recently used items such as tissue boxes, Pringles cans, and rubber bands to make musical instruments. They then played music on them. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School As part of a classroom project, students at Buffalo Elementary School used tissue boxes, Pringles cans, and rubber bands to make musical instruments. Here two of those students work on the musical instruments that, when completed, they would play music. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School As part of a classroom project, students at Buffalo Elementary School used tissue boxes, Pringles cans, and rubber bands to make musical instruments. Here two of those students work on the musical instruments that, when completed, they would play music.

BUFFALO — How do you make music? With a musical instrument, of course. How do you make a musical instrument?

That second question is a little bit harder than first one, isn’t it?

Most of us, of course, have never made a musical instrument in our life and probably never will. But that’s just what some students at Buffalo Elementary School did recently, and in the process continued a tradition that dates back thousands of years.

Probably the earliest musical instrument ever made were flutes, with some turned up by archaelogical excavations believed to be at least 35,000 years old or even older.

Musical instruments have been around quite a while, it seems, a natural accompaniment to the human voice which was in all likelihood the first thing humans ever used to express themselves musically. No doubt, those first human singers sooner or later figured out that they needed something to make their singing even more of pleasant experience and thus they created the first musical instruments. This began the tradition of the human voice — our God-given musical instrument — accompanied by the instruments made by human hands.

That tradition continued recently at Buffalo Elementary School where students recently exploring making musical instruments and then playing those instruments.

What were those musical instruments made of?

Tissue boxes, Pringles cans, and rubber bands.

Sounds like an unlikely combination, but it’s one that worked as the students made and played those instruments. In so doing, they continued a tradtion that began more than 30,000 — some say more than 40,000 — years ago when primitive humans used the materials at hand to fashion the first musical instruments.

(In case you’re wondering, the materials used to make those first musical instruments weren’t tissue boxes, Pringles cans or rubber bands, but animal bones. We’ve come a long way, haven’t we?)

Whether they make more musical istruments in the future or not, we’re sure the students at BES had a lot of fun doing this particular project, and we hope that they will continue their interest in music and continue to enjoy the results of a tradition that began long before civilization itself.

In class at Buffalo Elementary School

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

