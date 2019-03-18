Cleaning up an oil spill at sea

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students at Buffalo Elementary School recently worked to develop plans to clean oil spills in the waters of the world. The project was inspired by a documentary they watched on the BP oil rig disaster in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students at Buffalo Elementary School recently worked to develop plans to clean oil spills in the waters of the world. The project was inspired by a documentary they watched on the BP oil rig disaster in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School How do you clean up an oil spill that occurs at sea? That’s the task these students at Buffalo Elementary School undertook at the conclusion of their unit study on “Oceans and Landforms.” Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School How do you clean up an oil spill that occurs at sea? That’s the task these students at Buffalo Elementary School undertook at the conclusion of their unit study on “Oceans and Landforms.” Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Finding a solution to the problem of oil spills in the world’s oceans was a project undertaken by students at Buffalo Elementary School recently. The students worked on developing plans to do so after viewing a documentary on the BP oil rig disaster in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Finding a solution to the problem of oil spills in the world’s oceans was a project undertaken by students at Buffalo Elementary School recently. The students worked on developing plans to do so after viewing a documentary on the BP oil rig disaster in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School These students at Buffalo Elementary School work to develop plans to clean up an oil spill at sea. They did so as part of their unit study on “Oceans and Landforms.” Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School These students at Buffalo Elementary School work to develop plans to clean up an oil spill at sea. They did so as part of their unit study on “Oceans and Landforms.”

BUFFALO — An environmental disaster that occurred nearly a decade ago served as the inspiration for a classroom project that challenged students at Buffalo Elementary School to come up with a way of trying to undo the damage done by such a catastrophe.

On April 20, 2010, the Deepwater Horizon, a drilling rig operated by BP, exploded in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 of the personnel on board and injuring 17 more. The explosion caused what is considered to be the largest marine oil spill in history with 4.9 million barrels of oil to leaking out of the blown out wellhead. The oil directly affected an area of the Gulf of Mexico 68,000 square miles in size, an area comparable in size to the State of Oklahoma. By June, oil had washed up along 125 miles of the Louisiana coastline as well as the coastlines of Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi. There would subsequent waves of oil and some of the oil would even reach the coastline of Texas by October of that year.

How do you clean up such a mess?

That’s the question that was posed to the 5th grade students at BES at the end of their unit study on “Oceans and Landforms” when they watched a documentary on the BP oil spill. After they watched the documentary, the students had to come up with a plan to resolve the oil spill problem. Actually, they had to come up with several plans in the case the first one they developed didn’t work out.

What did they learn as a result of this?

The students actually enjoyed undertaking this hand-so project, the enjoyment no doubt deepened by the fact that they learned how hard it can be to clean up oil in our world’s waters, a lesson that challenged their creativity and ingenuity.

Oil is the key to the modern world, because without it there probably is no modern world and we would all likelihood be living a world that would be much less pleasant, comfortable, and convenient than what we are used to. It is not a world most would choose to live in.

Nevertheless, oil, for all the benefits it has brought humanity, also brings with it problems, problems that must be dealt with if we are to continue to receive those benefits without suffering disaster in the process. That’s why we need young people like those at Buffalo Elementary School to learn about such challenges and put their minds to finding a solution to them. It is our hope that these young people will take to heart what they have learned and use it to help find a solution that will enable humanity to keep all that is best of the modern world while mitigating and, perhaps, eliminating the problems that threaten the well-being of our world.

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students at Buffalo Elementary School recently worked to develop plans to clean oil spills in the waters of the world. The project was inspired by a documentary they watched on the BP oil rig disaster in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_BES-5th-grade-oil-spills-4.jpg Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Students at Buffalo Elementary School recently worked to develop plans to clean oil spills in the waters of the world. The project was inspired by a documentary they watched on the BP oil rig disaster in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School How do you clean up an oil spill that occurs at sea? That’s the task these students at Buffalo Elementary School undertook at the conclusion of their unit study on “Oceans and Landforms.” https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_BES-5th-grade-oil-spills-3.jpg Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School How do you clean up an oil spill that occurs at sea? That’s the task these students at Buffalo Elementary School undertook at the conclusion of their unit study on “Oceans and Landforms.” Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Finding a solution to the problem of oil spills in the world’s oceans was a project undertaken by students at Buffalo Elementary School recently. The students worked on developing plans to do so after viewing a documentary on the BP oil rig disaster in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_BES-5th-grade-oil-spills-2.jpg Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Finding a solution to the problem of oil spills in the world’s oceans was a project undertaken by students at Buffalo Elementary School recently. The students worked on developing plans to do so after viewing a documentary on the BP oil rig disaster in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School These students at Buffalo Elementary School work to develop plans to clean up an oil spill at sea. They did so as part of their unit study on “Oceans and Landforms.” https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_BES-5th-grade-oil-spills-1.jpg Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School These students at Buffalo Elementary School work to develop plans to clean up an oil spill at sea. They did so as part of their unit study on “Oceans and Landforms.”

BES students work on plans to do so

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 86-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 86-762-4090.