MES students designing solutions

MONARCH — Mrs. Candi Osborne’s 2nd grade class at Monarch Elementary School was visited by Lindsey Lyles, the facilitator of the Inquiry within an Integrated K-2 Classroom Series.

Using inquiry based practices acquired from the year long class, Mrs. Osborne has successfully integrated content across disciplines.

On Friday, the students planned, designed and presented solutions for a real world problem. Based on their knowledge of magnets, the students are in the process of bringing their ideas to life to help dairy farmers prevent Hardware Disease. Cows contract the disease from eating tramp iron (metal trash) that can pierce the stomach wall and make the cows sick.

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Monarch Elementary School.

