UNION COUNTY — Economic development, health care, an environmentally-themed arts festival, and repairing the dam at an old mill pond were all on the agenda of the March meeting of Union County Council.

Lockhart Power

During its March meeting Tuesday evening, council voted unanimously to approve third and final reading of an ordinance amending a fee-in-lieu of tax and incentive agreement between Union County and Lockhart Power.

The ordinance states that the county and the company entered into the agreement on January 8, 2013 with Lockhart Power agreeing to make and Union County agreeing to accept certain negotiated fee-in-lieu of tax payments “with respect to certain facilities then, or thereafter to be, located within the county.”

It states that Lockhart Power “is considering additional investment … at one or more sites” in Union County “including the existing site, as well as certain additional sites.” It further states that in consideration of this additional investment, the county has agreed to revise the original agreement to include those additional sites making the company’s investment eligible for the negotiated fee-in-lieu of tax payments arrangement.

The ordinance provides a description of the land involved listing Union Commerce Park, Mac Johnston Industrial Park, Lockhart Power Project, and the “34kV Transmission Circuit starting at Lockhart Power Company’s Duke 2 delivery, located at the intersection of State Road S-44-40 and Highway 215, and then extending approximately 1.2 miles east along Highway 215 to the intersection of Highway 176 and Highway 215 and then turning north along Highway 176 for approximately 2.5 miles and then turning east approximately 0.25 miles into the Union Commerce Park.”

ReGenesis Health Care

In other business, council voted also voted unanimously to approve a resolution authorizing Union County Supervisor Frank Hart to enter into an “Intent to Lease Agreement with ReGenesis Health Care for a portion of Union County owned property located at 115 Thomas Street in Union.” The resolution states the property “is the current location of the Union County Health Department” and that the intended purpose of the agreement is that ReGenesis “shall open a Federally Qualified Health Clinic” at that location provided it is “awarded funding for a New Access Point in Union County.”

Piedmont Physic Garden

In other business, council voted unanimously to allocate $1,500 to the Piedmont Physic Garden to enable it to obtain a $3,000 “Elevate Upstate Grant” it was awarded in 2018. The $1,500, which will come from the Union County Tourism Commission Fund, is part of a $3,000 match the PPG must raise in order to receive the grant.

Tuesday’s vote was in response to a January address to council by PPG’s Toccoa Switzer who said the grant was part of a vibrancy initiative established by Ten At The Top (TATT) and the Hughes Investments of Greenville. Switzer said that a matching grant would help PPG “start an environmental art festival in the historic center of downtown Union.” She asked that council fund one half of the required match to enable PPG to receive the grant, adding that a commitment of matching funds is required by this March.

In November, TATT, an organization created to enhance economic vitality and quality of life across the Upstate by fostering collaboration and strategic partnerships, announced the recipients for the 2018 Hughes Investments Elevate Upstate Community Vibrancy Grants. PPG was one of five finalists for $5,000 grants but did not win either of them, but it did, however, receive a pledge of a $3,000 grant from Hughes. In order to receive the Hughes grant, however, PPG has to raise $3,000 in matching funds.

At the time of the announcement of the Hughes pledge, Switzer said that once the matching funds are raised and the grant is obtained, the PPG will use that $6,000 in cooperation with other local groups to start an Environmental Arts Festival. She said the funds would be seed money and would be used in conjunction with other potential funding for logo/branding design, artist prospectus development, banners, billboard rentals, and advanced media promotion of the festival.

Switzer said PPG is working with Union County Arts Council (UCAC), USC Union, and the Union County Tourism Commission to establish the festival which would be held over a two-day weekend to enable people from across the Piedmont and beyond to come to Union and enjoy the arts and the outdoors. She pointed out that the PPG, UCAC, USC Union, and the Tourism Commission are all located within four blocks of each other, making it convenient for those attending the festival to view and patronize the various exhibits and vendors featured in the event at and around those locations.

Preparations for the festival will begin in the spring of 2019 when Switzer said the festival committee would issue a call for artists in any discipline to apply for consideration in the commission development process. She said the theme will be “Imagine a Sustainable World” and the commissioned artworks could include photography, paintings, sculptures, design, video art or other site-specific works that showcase the gifts and beauty of our natural world, with a focus on sustainability and stewardship.

The festival will also feature food vendors, craft demonstrations, as well as theatre and musical performances.

Switzer said that selected artworks and activities will be spread throughout the PPG and USC Union campuses as well as at the UCAC Art Gallery and along Union’s Main Street corridor.

Buffalo Mill Pond Dam

Council also voted unanimously to award the bid for fixing the dam at the Buffalo Mill Pond to Kingsmore Construction for $32,026.86. The funds for the project will come from the Union County Contingency Fund.

Tax Assessor

Council also voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a request by Union County Tax Assessor that he be allowed to fill a vacancy in his office.

Appointments

Council also voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the following appoints to the following governing boards:

• Lauren Ward to the Union County Carnegie Library Board

• Bobby Peake to the Buffalo Fire Department Board

• Jimmy Estes to the Cross Keys Fire Department Board

Matching funds & mill pond repairs approved

By Charles Warner

