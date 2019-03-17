Crowned Cinderella Miniature Miss

Photo courtesy of Cassandra Dandy Zharia Monét Robinson of Whitmire was crowned 2019-2020 South Carolina Cinderella Miniature Miss during the South Carolina Cinderella Scholarship Pageant earlier this month. Photo courtesy of Cassandra Dandy Zharia Monét Robinson of Whitmire was crowned 2019-2020 South Carolina Cinderella Miniature Miss during the South Carolina Cinderella Scholarship Pageant earlier this month.

WHITMIRE — Zharia Monét Robinson of Whitmire, daughter of Michael Robinson, and Leon and Cassandra Dandy, was recently selected to participate in the South Carolina Cinderella Scholarship Pageant, a program for gifted young women ages Birth-29. This year’s pageant was hosted in Spartanburg the weekend of March 1st and 2nd. Zharia was crowned as the 2019-2020 South Carolina Cinderella Miniature Miss, and is looking forward to representing her title throughout the year.

Cinderella is a youth development scholarship program that offers many opportunities for achievement and recognition to deserving children, teens and young adults. Contestants who participate in the Cinderella Program are among the brightest in the country, having won their title through talent, interview and onstage competitions.

This year Cinderella will celebrate over 40 years of scholarship, community and style with the largest youth development program of its type. Title holders like Zharia, will participate in this year’s Cinderella International Pageant this summerin Dallas, TX, where girls from all over the world will come to compete for International titles. The 2019 International event will consist of several days of competition and fun events.

Cinderella truly promotes a positive and enriching experience for all young women involved and their families. While each young woman competes, she also gets to spend quality time in positive, self-esteem building activities with her family and friends.

Parents, young women and educators interested in any of Cinderella’s programs, at either the state or national level, are encouraged to contact the State office at [email protected] or visit its website at www.cinderellapageant.com.

Robinson wins gifted young women’s title

Special to The Union Times

This story courtesy of Cassandra Dandy.

