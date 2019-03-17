Guard your heart by trusting God

Staying positive can be a difficult task in today’s world. There are breaking stories constantly of crime, missing persons, arrests, problems in school, tragedy, and of course, political issues. Even when we try to turn off the news before we become too depressed, we see and hear things at work, when we take our families out to eat, and when we pick up our phone to send a text message or look on facebook. There is constant exposure to drama, discord, sadness, and cruelty. Jesus warned the disciples to watch out for those who spread strife and have hearts that have become hardened, because if we are not careful, it can have a lasting effect on us.

In Mark 8:11-21, the Pharisees wanted Jesus to give them a “sign from heaven” even though He had already performed many miracles. The Pharisees had explained away these miracles as luck, coincidence, or evil power, and they now wanted something that “only God” could do. Jesus knew this was a trap, and no matter what he did, they would not believe. Jesus told his disciples in verse 15 “Take heed, beware of the leaven of the Pharisees.” At first, they thought Jesus was saying this because they had not brought enough bread, but Jesus quickly reminded them of feeding thousands of people with only a few loaves, and then asked them if their hearts had become hardened.

Jesus wanted them to rest in faith. The Pharisees’ dislike of Jesus made their hearts become so hard, that no matter what they saw with their own eyes, it would make no difference. They were not looking for a reason to believe, but looking for ways to spread unbelief among those who would follow Jesus. This was what Jesus meant when he said, “Beware of the leaven of the Pharisees.” It only takes a little yeast to make the whole batch of dough rise. The same is true with evil and disbelief, it can spread through and contaminate society very quickly! The Pharisees wanted the people to rise up against Jesus, and we can see the same kind of religious and political tactics infiltrating our society today.

We must be careful to guard our hearts and not live by “signs.” Our faith in Jesus Christ is built on a relationship through internal reflection. We will never make sense of things externally because the world is constantly changing what is considered “right” and what is “wrong.” We must look inward for these answers and not allow society to sway us with majority mentality and it’s ever-changing PC culture.

I encourage you today to seek the joy and peace that Christ has to offer. We spend too much time worrying about how things will get fixed, when we should be resting in our faith by trusting in our sovereign God. No matter what happens to this world, God is still God, and He loves you unconditionally. This world is not the end, it is only part of the journey. Just as the disciples didn’t need to worry about how much bread they brought because Jesus had already shown them He could provide “extra” loaves if necessary, neither should we worry about the future, just remember His faithfulness in the past — if He did it once, He can do it again!

I pray, “Father, forgive me when I doubt Your sovereignty and I allow those around me to steal my joy. Help me share Your love and grace, and don’t let the negative attitudes that surround me effect my walk. Let me show Your light to those who are hurting and may be without hope, in Jesus’ name I ask, amen.”

By Cathleen Cathcart Contributing Columnist

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.

