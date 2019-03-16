Thanking God for overflowing blessings

Charles Warner | The Union Times There is a difference between joy and JOY, and if you want to know true joy then you must practice JOY. Joy is a feeling, a very good feeling, but, like all feelings, it comes and it goes, lasting only as long as the situation that produces that feeling lasts. JOY, however, is a way of living based on having the right priorities in life in the right order. The J stands for Jesus, the Lord Jesus Christ, the Sinless Son of God who was born, lived, preached, suffered, was crucified, rose from the dead, and ascended into Heaven so that each and everyone of us might be saved. We must put Jesus first in our lives because He changes lives in this world and changes the fate of souls in eternity. The O stands for others including family, friends, neighbors, and even strangers. By putting others second in our priorities we are telling them that we who know Christ’s love know that we must love others just as Christ loves us and loves them. We must do this because by doing so we will treat those we encounter in life the way we want to be treated, an attitude that, if taken by all in the name of Christ, would eliminate much of the suffering in this world. The Y is for you, for yourself, and by making ourselves third in our list of priorities after Christ and others it shows that we understand that life is not about us, but about living the kind of life Christ wants us to live, a life that is a blessing to others, a life that is blessed because it is a Christ-filled life. By embracing JOY we will know true joy, a joy that transcends earthly joy, a joy that, because it comes from Christ, will last forever.

Read Philippians 4:10-13

This is the day that the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it.

— Psalm 118:24 (NRSV)

PRAYER: Dear God, thank you for each day you give us and for your overflowing blessings. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: What gifts from God can I more fully appreciate today?

Charles Warner | The Union Times There is a difference between joy and JOY, and if you want to know true joy then you must practice JOY. Joy is a feeling, a very good feeling, but, like all feelings, it comes and it goes, lasting only as long as the situation that produces that feeling lasts. JOY, however, is a way of living based on having the right priorities in life in the right order. The J stands for Jesus, the Lord Jesus Christ, the Sinless Son of God who was born, lived, preached, suffered, was crucified, rose from the dead, and ascended into Heaven so that each and everyone of us might be saved. We must put Jesus first in our lives because He changes lives in this world and changes the fate of souls in eternity. The O stands for others including family, friends, neighbors, and even strangers. By putting others second in our priorities we are telling them that we who know Christ’s love know that we must love others just as Christ loves us and loves them. We must do this because by doing so we will treat those we encounter in life the way we want to be treated, an attitude that, if taken by all in the name of Christ, would eliminate much of the suffering in this world. The Y is for you, for yourself, and by making ourselves third in our list of priorities after Christ and others it shows that we understand that life is not about us, but about living the kind of life Christ wants us to live, a life that is a blessing to others, a life that is blessed because it is a Christ-filled life. By embracing JOY we will know true joy, a joy that transcends earthly joy, a joy that, because it comes from Christ, will last forever.