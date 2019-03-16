More room to serve more customers

Charles Warner | The Union Times “Michelangelo’s Pizza Buffet” offers its customers their choice of pizzas and even the opportunity to suggest other types of pizza to be offered. The restaurant moved from its former location in the old Taco Bell building on the Duncan Bypass to the West Towne Shopping Plaza in January. Charles Warner | The Union Times “Michelangelo’s Pizza Buffet” offers its customers their choice of pizzas and even the opportunity to suggest other types of pizza to be offered. The restaurant moved from its former location in the old Taco Bell building on the Duncan Bypass to the West Towne Shopping Plaza in January. Charles Warner | The Union Times The salad bar is a big part of the dining experience at “Michelangelo’s Pizza Buffet” which opened at its new location at 441 North Duncan Bypass, Union, in the West Towne Shopping Plaza in January. Charles Warner | The Union Times The salad bar is a big part of the dining experience at “Michelangelo’s Pizza Buffet” which opened at its new location at 441 North Duncan Bypass, Union, in the West Towne Shopping Plaza in January. Charles Warner | The Union Times A selection of fountain drinks is available to diners enjoying pizza and/or salad at “Michelangelo’s Pizza Buffet” which relocated to its new location at 441 North Duncan Bypass in the West Towne Shopping Plaza on January 1 of this year. Charles Warner | The Union Times A selection of fountain drinks is available to diners enjoying pizza and/or salad at “Michelangelo’s Pizza Buffet” which relocated to its new location at 441 North Duncan Bypass in the West Towne Shopping Plaza on January 1 of this year. Charles Warner | The Union Times Hershey’s Ice Cream is on the menu in “The Creamery,” a new addition to the dining possibilities offered by “Michelangelo’s Pizza Buffet” at its new location at 441 North Duncan Bypass in the West Towne Shopping Plaza. Charles Warner | The Union Times Hershey’s Ice Cream is on the menu in “The Creamery,” a new addition to the dining possibilities offered by “Michelangelo’s Pizza Buffet” at its new location at 441 North Duncan Bypass in the West Towne Shopping Plaza. Charles Warner | The Union Times Games for the children to enjoy are part of the attractions offered at “Michelangelo’s Pizza Buffet” at its new location at 441 North Duncan Bypass in the West Towne Shopping Plaza. Charles Warner | The Union Times Games for the children to enjoy are part of the attractions offered at “Michelangelo’s Pizza Buffet” at its new location at 441 North Duncan Bypass in the West Towne Shopping Plaza. Charles Warner | The Union Times City of Union Mayor Harold Thompson prepares to cut the ribbon formally opening “Michelangelo’s Pizza Buffet” at 441 North Duncan Bypass in the West Towne Shopping Plaza. Thompson was among several local officials to participate in the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the restaurant which offers customers pizza, salad, and ice cream for their dining pleasure. Charles Warner | The Union Times City of Union Mayor Harold Thompson prepares to cut the ribbon formally opening “Michelangelo’s Pizza Buffet” at 441 North Duncan Bypass in the West Towne Shopping Plaza. Thompson was among several local officials to participate in the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the restaurant which offers customers pizza, salad, and ice cream for their dining pleasure.

UNION — The ability to accommodate — and attract — more customers is why Michelangelo’s Pizza Buffet is located in the West Towne Shopping Plaza.

When it first opened several years ago, Michelangelo’s Pizza was located in the old Taco Bell building on the Duncan Bypass.

Since January 1 of this year, however, Michelangelo’s Pizza Buffet has been located at 441 North Bypass, Union, in the West Towne Shopping Plaza, a move owner Sean McNamara said was made to enable his family’s business to grow by giving it more room to serve more customers.

“It’s a bigger facility and there’s more parking,” McNamara said Tuesday. “Our new location can hold a maximum of 170 people. Our facility allows for large groups like birthday parties.”

Furthermore, McNamara pointed out that more businesses are now locating and/or growing in the West Towne Shopping Plaza and that this means more people shopping there which means more potential customers for Michelangelo’s Pizza Buffet.

“TVA Construction recently purchased the entire shopping center and they are looking for tenants,” McNamara said. “They have Goodwill which is coming to town. He’s also got more new tenants coming in. La Fogata is expanding. We’re glad to have neighbors because more traffic brings more business.”

McNamara added, “I want to thank Meg and Tradd Bruce for all they’ve done to help us get where we are in this new location.”

Its change of address is not the only change Michelangelo’s has underwent. It’s new name is Michelanglo’s Pizza Buffet, a change that reflects even more changes the McNamaras have made in how they do business.

“We are presently focused on the buffet aspect of the business which features a huge salad bar, a variety of pizzas, wings, and pasta,” McNamara said. “We encourage our friends to suggest pizzas of their liking on the buffet.

“We’ve also added ‘The Creamery’ which featured ‘Hershey’s Ice Cream,’” he said. “We do sundaes, shakes, and splits as well as hand-dipped cones. It is separate pricing from the pizza buffet.”

Michelangelo’s Pizza is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m., though in some cases those hours are extended.

“If there are big events like the fair or football games we stay open later to accommodate the crowds,” McNamara said.

(The Union County Stadium and the Union County Fairgrounds are located just across the Duncan Bypass from the West Towne Shopping Plaza.)

In addition to food and fountain drinks, Michelangelo’s Pizza Buffet also has a refrigerator with bottled soft drinks for sale and has video and other games for children.

“We have a few games for the kids to play and we’ll be adding more,” McNamara said.

McNamara said that each day of the week Michelangelo’s Pizza Buffet features local organizations such as the Miracle League of Union County, donating a certain percentage of its sales for that day to the at organization; does discounting different days of the week for the military; and, on Tuesday offers an all-day discount for senior citizens.

In addition, McNamara said that during “March Madness,” Michelangelo’s Pizza Buffet is serving up lunch and dinner at discounted prices.

McNamara said that not only does his family wants Michelangelo’s Pizza Buffet to grow, but for it to also be part of a growing local business community.

“We hope the citizens of Union County come out and support not only us but other local businesses,” McNamara said.

