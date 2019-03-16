House damaged by heater fire

Charles Warner | The Union Times This house at 196 Shady Hill Drive in the Bonham Community was damaged by fire on the night of Thursday, March 7. According to the Bonham Fire Department the fire began when a heater in the bathroom caught fire. The ensuing blaze was confined to the bathroom but still generated enough heat to melt blinds on the other side of the house and damage up to 25 percent of the building. Charles Warner | The Union Times This house at 196 Shady Hill Drive in the Bonham Community was damaged by fire on the night of Thursday, March 7. According to the Bonham Fire Department the fire began when a heater in the bathroom caught fire. The ensuing blaze was confined to the bathroom but still generated enough heat to melt blinds on the other side of the house and damage up to 25 percent of the building.

BONHAM — A heater that was apparently too close to a bathroom door caused a fire that destroyed the bathroom and damaged a quarter of the entire house.

The Bonham Fire Department was dispatched at 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 7 to a house at 196 Shady Hill Drive in reference to a structure fire.

Firefigthter Devon Sinclair said that the fire started in the bathroom of the house. Sinclair said that a heater in the bathroom caught fire and caused nearby cleaning supplies to catch fire as well. He said that while the ensuing fire destroyed the bathroom, it was prevented from spreading to the rest of the house because the door to the bathroom was shut.

Even with the fire contained to the bathroom, Bonham Fire Chief Scott Austin said there was “heat and smoke damage throughout the rest of the house.” Austin said that 20-25 percent of the building was damaged, including the bathroom which he said “is totally gone. It will have to be gutted.” He added that the fire was so hot “it melted the blinds on the other side of the house.”

Austin said that, based on the physical evidence, the fire appeared to be the result of the proximity between the heater and the bathroom door.

“It looked like the heater was too close to the bathroom door,” Austin said. “The door was three quarters gone from the floor up.”

While the heater was apparently too close to the door, Austin said the door nevertheless prevented the fire from spreading beyond the bathroom.

“It was a hollow core door, but it did its job and held it (the fire) back from the rest of the house,” Austin said.

Despite the damage done to the house, no one was injured in the fire.

The Jonesville and Kelly-Kelton fire departments also responded to the blaze. Firefighters were on the scene for approximately two hours extinguishing the blaze and making sure it did not reignite.

Austin thanked the firefighters who responded to Thursday’s fire, saying their quick response prevented the blaze from doing even more damage than it did.

“I want to thank everybody for their help,” Austin said. “The first crew that arrived jumped on it and that is what saved the house.”

Red Cross Assistance

In a statement released the morning after the fire, the American Red Cross announced that its disaster-trained volunteers were assisting the family whose home was damaged by the fire. The press release states that the Red Cross was helping two adults by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

National Red Cross Month

How To Help

Become A Volunteer

Download Emergency APP

About The American Red Cross

Ensuing blaze destroys bathroom

By Charles Warner [email protected]

