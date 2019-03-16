Wildcats get three wins, one tie

JONESVILLE — A tie, a loss, and four wins were the results of a week’s worth of action on the diamond for the Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Baseball and Softball teams.

Thursday (March 7)

On Thursday, March 7, the JEMS Wildcats faced High Point JV in a baseball game at Jonesville.

The game ended in a 4-4 tie due to the 2-hour limit.

Bryant Whitlock pitched a complete game for Jonesville. Whitlock, Tyger Suggs, Jacob Robinson, Caden Kingsmore, Nick Ivey, and Jackson Fowler all added hits for Jonesville. Whitlock, Fowler, Robinson, and Suggs each added RBIs.

Monday (March 11)

• Baseball

This past Monday was a good day for the Wildcats who remained undefeated for the season following a 3-1 win over Chesnee.

Nick Queen pitched a great game for Jonesville and Jacob Robinson came in for relief. Jonesville had 3 hits on the evening, coming from Bryant Whitlock, Tyger Suggs, and JJ Brannon. Whitlock, Suggs, and Nick Ivey had the RBIs for the Wildcats.

• Softball

Things did not go well for the Lady Wildcats on Monday, however, when they hosted the Chesnee C Team.

With Chesnee holding a 6-1 lead in the 4th inning, the Lady Jackets would rally to make it a 6-6 tie. Chesnee immediately answered, however, and never looked back, taking the contest 15-6.

Defensively the Wildcats were able to turn a double and triple play on the evening, but made too many errors in the field to hang with the Eagles. Sky Young had a great game at catcher.

Offensively for Jonesville, it was Ahlaysha Owens 1-2, Sky Young 2-4, Zoie Cromer 1-3, Starr Young 2-4, Karly Brown 2-4, Kyleigh Woody 1-3.

Tuesday (March 12)

The Wildcats, however, stayed undefeated with a dramatic come from behind win vs Landrum C team on Tuesday.

Landrum led the game 6-5 heading into the final inning, but the Jonesville bats exploded for 11 runs to get the win.

Nick Queen led all batters with 3 hits and 5 RBIs. Caden Kingsmore added 2 hits, while Parker Wright and CJ Brannon also added hits. Tyger Suggs and Brannon added 2 RBIs, while Jackson Fowler, Jacob Robinson, Nick Ivey, Wright, and Kingsmore added 1 RBI a piece.

Jacob Robinson and Tyger Suggs pitched for Jonesville.

Thursday (March 14)

• Softball

On Thursday, the Lady Wildcats travelled to Blacksburg and picked up another win on the season with an 18-12 victory over Blacksburg JV.

Kyleigh Woody pitched a complete game for the Lady Wildcats. Ahlaysha Owens was 1-1, Sky Young 3-3, Zoie Cromer 1-3, Starr Young 1-4, Karly Brown 2-2, Kyleigh Woody 1-1, Aubrey Revis 1-2, and Sarah Henderson 1-1.

With Thursday’s win the Lady Wildcats are now 2-1 for the season.

The Lady Wildcats were scheduled to host Chesnee on Friday.

• Baseball

The Wildcats were also on the road Thursday, traveling to Chesnee where they defeated the Chesnee C team 6-4 to remain undefeated for the season.

Bryant Whitlock commanded the mound with Nick Queen coming in late for relief. Offensively, Whitlock and Queen had 2 hits a piece while Jacob Robinson and Tyger Suggs added hits. Whitlock also added 2 RBIs. Queen, Robinson, and Suggs added RBIs as well.

Whitlock struck out 5 and gave up only 1 hit as he and Queen combined for a 2 hitter.

With Thursday’s win the Wildcats are now 5-0-1 for the season.

The Wildcats are scheduled to play Monday at 5 p.m. at Chapman High.

Lady Wildcats score one loss and one win

By John J. Voiselle Special to The Union Times

John J. Voiselle is Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Physical Education/Health Director, Co-Athletic Director, and Head Football/Head Softball.

