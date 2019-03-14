Mason to be keynote speaker

Bobbie Ann Mason Bobbie Ann Mason

UNION — USC Union will be the host of the annual Upcountry Literary Festival this year on Friday, March 22 from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday, March 23 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.. The two-day event will showcase a number of nationally and regionally renowned authors, poets, and musical artists.

The Upcountry Literary Festival is honored to announce the keynote speaker this year will be Bobbie Ann Mason. Mason was raised on her family’s farm in western Kentucky. She earned her B.A. in English at the University of Kentucky in 1962, her M.A. at the State University of New York at Binghamton in 1966, and her Ph.D. at the University of Connecticut in 1972. Her first short stories were published in The New Yorker during the 1980s renaissance of short story. Mason’s first book of fiction won the PEN/Hemingway Award and was nominated for the American Book Award, the PEN/Faulkner Award, and the National Book Critics Circle Award. She received an Arts and Letters Award for Literature from the American Academy of Arts and Letters. She is former writer-in-residence at the University of Kentucky. Mason will also be awarded the William ‘Singing Billy’ Award for Lifetime Achievement in Southern Letters from the Upcountry Literary Festival.

The event is free to everyone and will be held in the auditorium at USC Union’s Main Building. A full schedule and participant list is posted on USC Union’s website under experience: uscunion.sc.edu. For more information, please contact Randy Ivey at (864) 424-8057 or email [email protected]

