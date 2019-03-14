Extending God’s grace to others

People can be so rude and difficult at times. If we are not careful, they can even effect us and negatively impact our attitudes. Reacting hastily to those who justify selfish actions can be a sure fire way to disgrace our own reputation. So what do we do when others mistreat us? How should we handle the person who makes false accusations, cut us off in traffic, goes through express checkout with 37 items when they should only have 10, or takes credit for all our hard work on the job. We extend grace!

Grace is unmerited favor. It is something we do not deserve, nor could we ever earn it. Grace is what changes us. When we realize that Christ loved us so much that he suffered at Calvary on our behalf, it warrants a gratitude that should be impossible to withhold. We don’t forgive others because they deserve it, we forgive because we ourselves have been forgiven. Christ paid our sin debt, a debt that we could never have paid. What mercy! Christ doesn’t want us to “earn” or “keep” his favor by doing works we think are worthy of praise, He simply wants us to extend that which He has freely given to us.

Pauls writes in Ephesians 4:31 Let all bitterness, and wrath, and anger, and clamour, and evil speaking, be put away from you, with all malice: 32 And be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ’s sake hath forgiven you. Paul wanted to strengthen the church at Ephesus, and all believers, by making sure they understood the purpose of the church as followers of Christ.

If we make others try to “earn” our forgiveness, then we nullify what Christ accomplished through his death and resurrection. We are to forgive because Christ first forgave us, not because we think a person earned our favor and forgiveness. We are to pass on to others what we have also freely received. How can we withhold what was so mercifully given to us? Verse 32 of of Ephesians 4 tells us why and how we are to show kindness, “forgiving one another, even as God for Christ’s sake hath forgiven you.”

Be encouraged today that your kindness and grace does not go unnoticed. Others will see it and God is pleased by your active faith in His Son, Jesus Christ. Don’t treat others the way they treat you, show them the love, kindness, and mercy that was freely given to you by the King of kings and Lord of lords. It will make a difference in your life and theirs!

I pray, “Father, forgive me when I hold back forgiveness to those who have wronged me. Take my frustration and anger, and fill me with Your love, kindness, and mercy so that I may impart that which I have freely received. Thank you for loving and forgiving me, and help me show this world my gratitude by doing for others what You have done for me. In Jesus’ name I ask, amen.”

By Cathleen Cathcart Contributing Columnist

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.

