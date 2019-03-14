Thank you for electing me Mayor

Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” column, Connie Porter thanks all those who elected her Mayor of the Town of Lockhart. Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” column, Connie Porter thanks all those who elected her Mayor of the Town of Lockhart.

I want to thank all of you that supported me in the Lockhart Town Mayor and Council election. I’m so glad to be working with Donnie Adams, Jeryl Smallwood, Mallory Thomas, and Wanda Stein. I’m also glad for my employees to still be with me — Ted, Shannon, Carl, Marvin and Luke. We just work so well together.

Projects

It doesn’t look like it now but I’ve been trying to spruce up the rental houses, but with the election I had to put everything like that on hold, and could only take care of daily business. I’m going to put the council to work to help me with an annexation, and finish the 911 addresses that will help EMS to get to your house faster, if you are having an emergency, by knowing where the streets are located. FedX and UPS told me it would make it easier for them, also. Now this is not an overnight project so give us the time to do it right.

I finally got our apartment rented to a real nice couple, it stayed empty for a while because I had to have it fixed up all the way, after the last tenants didn’t want to take care of it. The only thing left is a new storm door, and in the next two weeks that will take place. I hope to get to Patsy’s house on Mill Street next. Just one at a time.

Performing

I’ve decided to try to take the job at Wesley Chapel Church, to play the piano on Sunday morning. I’m working at feeling at ease in playing in front of people. Of course, I haven’t found anyone to play in front of yet, and I only have three weeks left to do so.

When I was 16 to 19 I played for a non-denominational church, just a couple of wedding there, and sang if needed with a quartet. I also sang in the school musicals. I was President of the Student Council one year. So now I wonder why it would bother me to play in front of people I know. The only thing that comes to mind, is after I married and would play, my husband would pull out his bagpipes and play over me, not with me. It really stressed me out. I even stopped singing at that time. So just in the last couple of years I’ve renewed my interests.

Sympathy

We had very sad news today. Thursday, March 7, Donald O’Dell lost his life to a heart attack. My sympathy goes deeply out to Peggy and his Mother, and the rest of his family and friends.

Floating In Air

Well I invited Chuck to go to Greenville with me yesterday, I’m glad I’m such a good backseat driver. I told him where to turn, what lane to get in, etc.etc. He doesn’t really like driving in Greenville. Not only are they working on 85-385. The traffic is horrendous.

So we made it to Haywood Mall, took care of business, and I let him stand and talk about a half hour to John. Then we headed back to Spartanburg. He’s wearing a pumped up boot to keep his foot straight, so I told him he looked like something from Star Trek. He’s got an Achilles Heel and the doctor thinks this will cure it. So one leg is floating on air.

Well it’s that time again, and I’ll say good night and I appreciate all the phone calls congratulating me on becoming Mayor. It makes me feel so good to hear from you, and know you care for Lockhart.

News Around Lockhart