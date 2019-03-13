Library is ‘National Medal’ finalist

Charles Warner | The Union Times Joined by staff members, Library Board members, representatives of USC Union, and other supporters, Union County Carnegie Library Director Rieta Drinkwine (right) and Assistant Director Taylor Atkinson (left) unveil the banner announcing the library’s selection as a finalist for the 2019 National Medal for Museum and Library Service. Charles Warner | The Union Times Joined by staff members, Library Board members, representatives of USC Union, and other supporters, Union County Carnegie Library Director Rieta Drinkwine (right) and Assistant Director Taylor Atkinson (left) unveil the banner announcing the library’s selection as a finalist for the 2019 National Medal for Museum and Library Service.

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Carnegie Library has been selected as one of only 30 finalists nationwide for the 2019 National Medal for Museum and Library Service.

In a press conference Monday morning on the front steps of the library’s recently restored original entrance, Union County Carnegie Library Director Rieta Drinkwine and Assistant Director Taylor Atkinson unveiled a banner announcing the library’s selection as one of the finalists for the National Medal.

The announcement was greeted with applause by the members of the library staff, the members of the Library Board, representatives of USC Union and other library supporters who were present.

A news release issued by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) announcing the selection of the 30 finalists for 2019 states that “the National Medal is the nation’s highest honor given to museum and libraries for community service. Over the past 25 years, the award has celebrated institutions throughout the nation that have demonstrated extraordinary and innovative approaches to public service.”

During Monday’s ceremony, Drinkwine pointed that the Union County Carnegie Library is one of only two South Carolina institutions selected as finalists for the 2019 National Medal and one of only six to be finalists in the history of the award.

“We are the sixth institution in South Carolina to receive this recognition and one of only two nominated this year,” Drinkwine said. “The other this year is the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston.”

(2019 is the second year the South Carolina Aquarium has been selected as a finalist for the National Medal. It was also selected as a finalist in 2018. The other South Carolina institutions to have been selected as finalists over the years are the Georgetown Library (Winner, 2007), Edventure Museum (Winner, 2011), Columbia Art Association (Winner, 2016), and the Richland Library (Finalist, 2016; Winner, 2017).)

Drinkwine said that the Union County Carnegie Library was nominated for the National Medal by US House of Representatives 5th District Rep. Ralph Norman. She said the library was notified of it being nominated in August 2018 and given the opportunity to complete and submit the application packet to IMLS in order to be considered for selection as one of the finalists.

In announcing the 30 finalists, IMLS Director Dr. Kathryn K. Matthew said that “the 30 National Medal finalists from across the United States showcase the tremendous abilities of libraries and museums to serve as vital community resources. The Institute of Museum and Library Services is honored to recognize these leading institutions. We congratulate them on their service and their daily work, hand-in-hand with their communities.”

Drinkwine said that the library’s selection as a finalist was a cause not only for celebration, but also recognition of the hard work of all those within the library and within the community to make it the community-oriented institution that it is.

“We are incredibly proud and honored to be recognized as a finalist for the National Medal,” Drinkwine said. “This is an opportunity for us to celebrate all of the hard work that staff and community partners and the library board have put into the library.”

(Being named a finalist for the 2019 National Medal for Museum and Library Service is the second time in the past 10 years the Union County Carnegie Library has received national recognition. In 2009, the library was named the Best Small Library in America.)

Social Media

The press release announcing the 30 finalists states that “throughout March and April, IMLS will celebrate the excellent community work of these institutions through its six-week Share Your Story social media campaign, beginning March 12. Anyone with a story to tell about these libraries and museums is encouraged to share comments and pictures with #IMLSmedals and tag IMLS on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/USIMLS) and Twitter (http://www.twitter.com/us imls).

Finalists

Of the 30 finalists for the National Medal, 15 are libraries and 15 are museums. There will be a total of 10 winners selected.

Libraries

• Aaniih Nakoda College Library (Harlem, MT)

• Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library (Bismarck, ND)

• Flint Public Library (Flint, Michigan)

• Gulfport Public Library (Gulfport, FL)

• ICPSR at the University of Michigan Institute for Social Research (Ann Arbor, MI)

• Jamestown S’Klallam Tribal Library (Dorado, Puerto Rico)

• LA County Library (Los Angeles County, CA)

• McMillan Memorial Library (Wisconsin Rapids, WI)

• Meridian Library District (Meridian, ID)

• New Haven Free Public Library (New Haven, CT)

• Route 9 Library and Innovation Center (New Castle, DE)

• Spokane Public Library (Spokane, WA)

• Tempe Public Library (Tempe, AZ)

• Union County Carnegie Library (Union, SC)

Museums

• 9/11 Memorial Museum (New York, NY)

• Barona Cultural Center and Museum (Lakeside, CA)

• Brookfield Zoo, (Brookfield, IL)

• El Pueblo History Museum (Pueblo, CO)

• Kimbell Art Museum (Fort Worth, TX)

• Minnesota Children’s Museum (Saint Paul, MN)

• National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel (Memphis, TN)

• New York Aquarium (Brooklyn, NY)

• Northwest African American Museum (Seattle, WA)

• Orange County Regional History Center (Orlando, FL)

• Orlando Science Center (Orlando, FL)

• Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum (Chicago, IL)

• South Carolina Aquarium (Charleston, SC)

• The New Children’s Museum (San Diego, CA)

• Tower Hill Botanic Garden (Boylston, MA)

The IMLS press release states that the “National Medal winners will be announced later this spring. Representatives from winning institutions will receive their medals at a ceremony on June 12 in Washington, DC.”

The Union County Carnegie Library is located at 300 East South Street, Union. For more information about the library, the events it hosts, and the services it offers call 864-427-7140.

One of 30 libraries and museums nationwide

