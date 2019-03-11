Hogan named Teacher of the Month

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School Principal Jason Koepke presents 2nd grade teacher Alena Hogan with her Kindle Fire in honor of her being named Foster Park Elementary School’s January Teacher of the Month. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School Principal Jason Koepke presents 2nd grade teacher Alena Hogan with her Kindle Fire in honor of her being named Foster Park Elementary School’s January Teacher of the Month.

UNION — Mrs. Alena Hogan has been named as Foster Park Elementary School’s January Teacher of the Month.

This month’s focus trait was being a risk taker. It was said by her colleagues that Mrs. Hogan is a teacher who is not afraid to take risks and try new things in her classroom. Mrs. Hogan goes above and beyond to find things that help her students be successful.

Mrs. Hogan has been teaching for twelve years, seven of those at Foster Park Elementary School. She currently teaches 2nd grade. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina — Upstate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and Converse College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education and Middle Level Science. Mrs. Hogan currently serves on several committees at FPES and she was previously nominated for Teacher of the Year.

Her hobbies are reading, crafting, and spending time with her family and friends. She lives in Spartanburg with her husband Mike and children, Coleman and Hudson. She is a member of First Baptist Church of Spartanburg.

When asked about her favorite thing about teaching, Mrs. Hogan says, “Every day is different, the love I feel for and from my students, being creative, and seeing the impact made on my students as they grow in their accomplishments throughout the school year.”

Foster Park Elementary School is proud to announce its January Teacher of the Month, Mrs. Alena Hogan.

