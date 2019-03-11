Students take the ‘STEM Challenge’

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Every two weeks the 5th grade students take on “STEM Challenges” in which they use the disciplines of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) to take on a real world project. The most recent challenge had students building a snow scoop that could scoop up as much snow (rice) as possible. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Every two weeks the 5th grade students take on “STEM Challenges” in which they use the disciplines of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) to take on a real world project. The most recent challenge had students building a snow scoop that could scoop up as much snow (rice) as possible. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Buffalo Elementary School Media Specialist Tammy Fisher assists some 5th graders taking on the most recent of the “STEM Challenges” held at the school twice month. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics and students use what they learn studying those subjects to undertake a real-world project during each challenge. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Buffalo Elementary School Media Specialist Tammy Fisher assists some 5th graders taking on the most recent of the “STEM Challenges” held at the school twice month. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics and students use what they learn studying those subjects to undertake a real-world project during each challenge. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School These 5th grade students at Buffalo Elementary School are participating in the most recent of the school’s “STEM Challenges.” Held twice a month, the challenges involve the students using what they learned in their studies of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) to build a device that has real-world applications. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School These 5th grade students at Buffalo Elementary School are participating in the most recent of the school’s “STEM Challenges.” Held twice a month, the challenges involve the students using what they learned in their studies of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) to build a device that has real-world applications. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Working as a team or a group or even as individuals, the 5th grade students at Buffalo Elementary School undertake “STEM Challenges” twice a month. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics and students use what they learn studying those subjects to undertake a real-world project. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Working as a team or a group or even as individuals, the 5th grade students at Buffalo Elementary School undertake “STEM Challenges” twice a month. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics and students use what they learn studying those subjects to undertake a real-world project. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Buffalo Elementary School Media Specialist Tammy Fisher works with 5th grade students during the most recent of the “STEM Challenges” held at the school twice a month. The students use what they’ve learned studying STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) to take on a real world project. At the most recent challenge, the students buiilt a snow scoop designed to scoop us as much snow (rice) as possible. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Buffalo Elementary School Media Specialist Tammy Fisher works with 5th grade students during the most recent of the “STEM Challenges” held at the school twice a month. The students use what they’ve learned studying STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) to take on a real world project. At the most recent challenge, the students buiilt a snow scoop designed to scoop us as much snow (rice) as possible.

BUFFALO — If you had to take on “STEM Challenges” every two weeks, how well would you do on it?

STEM is the acronym for the educational disciplines of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. It is a curriculum that teaches these subjects in an interdisciplinary and applied approach involving real-world applications.

Education in STEM begins in elementary school starting with introductory courses designed to stimulate student interest in those disciplines. This in turn leads to increasingly rigorous middle school courses that encourage student interest in careers in the fields served by those disciplines such as manufacturing, engineering, and computing. This leads to even more rigorous courses that begin preparing students for post-secondary education and employment in those fields and occupations.

Sounds challenging, doesn’t it? Maybe that’s why at Buffalo Elementary School the school’s 5th grade students are undertaking “STEM Challenges” twice a month.

Every other week, BES Media Specialist Tammy Fisher presents the school’s 5th graders with a new STEM challenge they must conquer, either individually or partnered with another student or as part of a small group. The most recent challenge was to create a snow scoop and pick up as much snow — it was actually rice — as possible.

The word challenge is not used loosely, either, as the students in each class are not only challenged by the task itself, but by other classes taking the challenge. The school’s 5th graders take on the challenge Monday-Thursday and not only try to succeed in the challenge itself, but also against the challenge of the other classes, trying to beat them just as the other classes are trying to beat them.

Competition in the service of education is a great idea, especially where STEM is concerned, and that’s because STEM is not only the present, it is the future. It is is the future of the workplace of the ever more globalized economy of the 21st century, an economy and workplace that is ever more dependant upon STEM and those who in school became fascinated with and mastered those subjects and decided during those days to make careers out of it. The 21st century will belong to the society, the nation that takes up the challenges of STEM and dedicates itself to successfully taking on and triumphing over those challenges and the other nations of the world with which they are competing.

It is our hope that in successfully taking on the STEM Challenges of the classroom of today, the 5th graders of Buffalo Elementary School prepare themselves to play their part in helping America successfully take on the STEM Challenges of the economy of the rest of the 21st century.

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Every two weeks the 5th grade students take on “STEM Challenges” in which they use the disciplines of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) to take on a real world project. The most recent challenge had students building a snow scoop that could scoop up as much snow (rice) as possible. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_BES-5th-grade-STEM-1.jpg Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Every two weeks the 5th grade students take on “STEM Challenges” in which they use the disciplines of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) to take on a real world project. The most recent challenge had students building a snow scoop that could scoop up as much snow (rice) as possible. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Buffalo Elementary School Media Specialist Tammy Fisher assists some 5th graders taking on the most recent of the “STEM Challenges” held at the school twice month. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics and students use what they learn studying those subjects to undertake a real-world project during each challenge. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_BES-5th-grade-STEM-3.jpg Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Buffalo Elementary School Media Specialist Tammy Fisher assists some 5th graders taking on the most recent of the “STEM Challenges” held at the school twice month. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics and students use what they learn studying those subjects to undertake a real-world project during each challenge. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School These 5th grade students at Buffalo Elementary School are participating in the most recent of the school’s “STEM Challenges.” Held twice a month, the challenges involve the students using what they learned in their studies of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) to build a device that has real-world applications. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_BES-5th-grade-STEM-5.jpg Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School These 5th grade students at Buffalo Elementary School are participating in the most recent of the school’s “STEM Challenges.” Held twice a month, the challenges involve the students using what they learned in their studies of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) to build a device that has real-world applications. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Working as a team or a group or even as individuals, the 5th grade students at Buffalo Elementary School undertake “STEM Challenges” twice a month. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics and students use what they learn studying those subjects to undertake a real-world project. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_BES-5th-grade-STEM-2.jpg Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Working as a team or a group or even as individuals, the 5th grade students at Buffalo Elementary School undertake “STEM Challenges” twice a month. STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics and students use what they learn studying those subjects to undertake a real-world project. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Buffalo Elementary School Media Specialist Tammy Fisher works with 5th grade students during the most recent of the “STEM Challenges” held at the school twice a month. The students use what they’ve learned studying STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) to take on a real world project. At the most recent challenge, the students buiilt a snow scoop designed to scoop us as much snow (rice) as possible. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_BES-5th-grade-STEM-4.jpg Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Buffalo Elementary School Media Specialist Tammy Fisher works with 5th grade students during the most recent of the “STEM Challenges” held at the school twice a month. The students use what they’ve learned studying STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) to take on a real world project. At the most recent challenge, the students buiilt a snow scoop designed to scoop us as much snow (rice) as possible.

Every other week at Buffalo Elementary

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.