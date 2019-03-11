A busy month of kindergarten

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School These kindergarten students at Buffalo Elementary School are happy like their fellow kindergarten students to be able to enjoy recess during the school day.

BUFFALO — The kindergarten classes at Buffalo Elementary had a very busy month in February!

We learned about making our own books by becoming both the author and illustrator of our own stories.

We learned about adding and practiced adding using toys and other objects from around the room.

We worked on letter identification and matching using the sensory center to look for lettered hearts.

We learned how to use laptops during reading lessons.

We continued to learn about cooperating and working together.

We also continued to make gains on our 100 Book Challenge Reading!

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Toys are an important part of the learning process in kindergarten and these students at Buffalo Elementary School are using the ones in their class as part of a classroom project

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School These kindergarten students at Buffalo Elementary School are smiling because they like their fellow students know how important learning is and how much fun it can be to learn new things through the lessons taught in the classroom.