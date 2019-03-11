Roper Music Company visits BES

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Fifth grade students at Buffalo Elementary School were entertained recently by a performance by the Roper Music Company. The members of the company performed using several different instruments as part of an effort to spark student interest in music and in joining a middle school band. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Fifth grade students at Buffalo Elementary School were entertained recently by a performance by the Roper Music Company. The members of the company performed using several different instruments as part of an effort to spark student interest in music and in joining a middle school band. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Sims Middle School Band Director David Candler addressed 5th grade students at Buffalo Elementary School during a performance by the Roper Music Company. The event, which Candler helped coordinate, was designed to help spark student interest in joining a middle school band. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Sims Middle School Band Director David Candler addressed 5th grade students at Buffalo Elementary School during a performance by the Roper Music Company. The event, which Candler helped coordinate, was designed to help spark student interest in joining a middle school band. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School A member of the Roper Music Company prepares to play the saxophone during a performance by the company for 5th grade students at Buffalo Elementary School. The three members of the company performed using a variety of musical instruments to help spark student interest in joining a middle school band. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School A member of the Roper Music Company prepares to play the saxophone during a performance by the company for 5th grade students at Buffalo Elementary School. The three members of the company performed using a variety of musical instruments to help spark student interest in joining a middle school band. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Two members of the Roper Music Company perform for 5th grade students at Buffalo Elementary School. The one on the left is playing the clarinet while the one on the right is playing the trumpet. The music company was at BES to help spark student interest in joining a middle school band. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Two members of the Roper Music Company perform for 5th grade students at Buffalo Elementary School. The one on the left is playing the clarinet while the one on the right is playing the trumpet. The music company was at BES to help spark student interest in joining a middle school band.

BUFFALO — Music is one of humanity’s most enduring — and entertaining — inventions that adds much to the enjoyment of life and that’s why it is a part of the educational system.

Based on artifacts found by archaeologists, it is believed that human beings were making musical instruments and making music since before recorded history began. Practically all cultures and all peoples on all the inhabited continents of the Earth have traditions of music and the performing of music is referenced/described in The Bible and the literature of the world’s other great religions as well as in other written records of civilizations both ancient and modern. One of the arts, music and those who make it and the instruments they use have been depicted in other art forms such painting and sculpture as well as still photography and motion pictures. In modern times, music has been recorded, used as the accompaniment to TV shows and motion pictures, and in music videos as well as continuing to be performed live.

Schools often have music programs as well, with music taught in classes and, in a number of cases, school bands which perform both for school programs and elsewhere for other special events. School bands perform at athletic events and march in parades as well as perform public concerts.

Music then is a big part of our culture and our lives and it plays an important role in the educational process and that’s why Buffalo Elementary School recently hosted some very special musical guests.

Roper Music Company visited the school’s 5th graders on Wednesday, February 27. The music company performed for the students in the school’s cafeteria. They played several different instruments including trumpets, clarinets, drums, and saxophones.

It was very entertaining, but beyond entertaining the students the music company was there to help the school recruit students for a middle school band. The company’s performance with different instruments was designed to help spark student interest in being part of the band.

Mr. David Candler, Band Director at Sims Middle School, helped coordinate the event.

We hope the students enjoyed the performance by the Roper Music Company, but more importantly, we hope that they will take to heart the idea of learning to play a musical instrument and being part of a middle school band. If they do then they will be helping to continue the human race’s great tradition of — and love for — making music.

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Fifth grade students at Buffalo Elementary School were entertained recently by a performance by the Roper Music Company. The members of the company performed using several different instruments as part of an effort to spark student interest in music and in joining a middle school band. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_BES-Roper-Music-3.jpg Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Fifth grade students at Buffalo Elementary School were entertained recently by a performance by the Roper Music Company. The members of the company performed using several different instruments as part of an effort to spark student interest in music and in joining a middle school band. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Sims Middle School Band Director David Candler addressed 5th grade students at Buffalo Elementary School during a performance by the Roper Music Company. The event, which Candler helped coordinate, was designed to help spark student interest in joining a middle school band. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_BES-Roper-Music-2.jpg Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Sims Middle School Band Director David Candler addressed 5th grade students at Buffalo Elementary School during a performance by the Roper Music Company. The event, which Candler helped coordinate, was designed to help spark student interest in joining a middle school band. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School A member of the Roper Music Company prepares to play the saxophone during a performance by the company for 5th grade students at Buffalo Elementary School. The three members of the company performed using a variety of musical instruments to help spark student interest in joining a middle school band. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_BES-Roper-Music-4.jpg Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School A member of the Roper Music Company prepares to play the saxophone during a performance by the company for 5th grade students at Buffalo Elementary School. The three members of the company performed using a variety of musical instruments to help spark student interest in joining a middle school band. Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Two members of the Roper Music Company perform for 5th grade students at Buffalo Elementary School. The one on the left is playing the clarinet while the one on the right is playing the trumpet. The music company was at BES to help spark student interest in joining a middle school band. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_BES-Roper-Music-1.jpg Photo courtesy of Buffalo Elementary School Two members of the Roper Music Company perform for 5th grade students at Buffalo Elementary School. The one on the left is playing the clarinet while the one on the right is playing the trumpet. The music company was at BES to help spark student interest in joining a middle school band.

To recruit students for middle school band