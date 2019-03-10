BREC donates $34,000 to charities

Photo courtesy of Broad River Electric Cooperative Broad River Electric Charities (BREC) Board Member Carol Smith (second from right) presents a check for $4,500 to representatives of law enforcement in Union County. The donation is part of $34,000 the BREC recently distributed from its Operation Round Up® fund to 25 local charities serving Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties. The funds distributed by the BREC to local law enforcement are for the Union County Special Response Team and Union County Crimestoppers. Accepting the donation are Maj. Johnny Sherfield (left) of the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Union County Victim’s Advocate Michele Shugart (second from left), and Investigator Scott Coffer (right) of the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Photo courtesy of Broad River Electric Cooperative Broad River Electric Charities (BREC) Board Member Carol Smith (second from right) presents a check for $4,500 to representatives of law enforcement in Union County. The donation is part of $34,000 the BREC recently distributed from its Operation Round Up® fund to 25 local charities serving Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties. The funds distributed by the BREC to local law enforcement are for the Union County Special Response Team and Union County Crimestoppers. Accepting the donation are Maj. Johnny Sherfield (left) of the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Union County Victim’s Advocate Michele Shugart (second from left), and Investigator Scott Coffer (right) of the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Photo courtesy of Broad River Electric Cooperative Broad River Electric Charities recently distributed $34,000 from its Operation Round Up® fund to 25 local charities serving Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties. Pictured are representatives of many of the charities that received the funds. The representatives and their charities are (front row) Tina Jordan (Voice of Triumph), Ann Rogers (Voice of Triumph), Cathryn Smith (Union Co. Baptist Association), Charlene Cheeks (Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Upstate), Kimberly Moore (Blacksburg High AVID), Lou Stackhouse (Union Cancer Service), Libbie Cheek (United Way of the Piedmont), Kelly Curtis (Limestone College); (back row) Jenny Spencer (Granard AVID), Penny Wright (Hope Center for Children), Ursula Anderson (Salvation Army Community Center), Brad Goodale (C4 Ministries), Martin Hogg (Jerusalem Project), Vance Hammond (Boys and Girls Club), Matthew LaJeunesse (Middle Tyger Community Center), David Toney (Jerusalem Project), Steve Broome (Friends of Kings Mountain State Park), and Dean Wyatt (Broad River Leahthernecks). Photo courtesy of Broad River Electric Cooperative Broad River Electric Charities recently distributed $34,000 from its Operation Round Up® fund to 25 local charities serving Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties. Pictured are representatives of many of the charities that received the funds. The representatives and their charities are (front row) Tina Jordan (Voice of Triumph), Ann Rogers (Voice of Triumph), Cathryn Smith (Union Co. Baptist Association), Charlene Cheeks (Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Upstate), Kimberly Moore (Blacksburg High AVID), Lou Stackhouse (Union Cancer Service), Libbie Cheek (United Way of the Piedmont), Kelly Curtis (Limestone College); (back row) Jenny Spencer (Granard AVID), Penny Wright (Hope Center for Children), Ursula Anderson (Salvation Army Community Center), Brad Goodale (C4 Ministries), Martin Hogg (Jerusalem Project), Vance Hammond (Boys and Girls Club), Matthew LaJeunesse (Middle Tyger Community Center), David Toney (Jerusalem Project), Steve Broome (Friends of Kings Mountain State Park), and Dean Wyatt (Broad River Leahthernecks).

GAFFNEY — Broad River Electric Charities has distributed $34,000 from its Operation Round Up® fund to 25 local charities. The recipients include organizations in Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union Counties that support children and youth, families in crisis, law enforcement, education, the homeless, addiction recovery, cancer patients and many others.

Organizations based in Spartanburg County that received funds include Big Brothers Big Sisters, Habitat for Humanity, Hope Center for Children, Middle Tyger Community Center, Operation Restoration, and Salvation Army Community Center.

Organizations based in Cherokee County that received funds include Blacksburg High School AVID program, Granard Middle School AVID program, Boys & Girls Club of the Upstate, Broad River Leathernecks, Cherokee County First Steps, The Jerusalem Project, Friends of Kings Mountain State Park, Limestone College Theatre, and Voice of Triumph Food Bank.

Organizations based in Union County that received funds include C4 Ministries, Friends of Union Animal Shelter, Union Cancer Service, Union County Baptist Association, Union Historical Society, Union County Special Response Team, and Union County Crimestoppers.

Organizations serving all three counties that received funds include United Way of the Piedmont and SC Hunters and Landowners for the Hungry.

“This most recent series of donations is what Operation Round Up is all about,” said Broad River Electric CEO Terry Mallard. “This money, which comes from our members, returns to their communities, making positive impacts in many different ways.”

Operation Round Up is an innovative program in which the monthly balance of participating members is rounded up to the nearest dollar. That extra change goes to the benevolent fund that assists organizations and goodwill missions in and around Broad River Electric Cooperative’s service area.

Funds from Operation Round Up are distributed quarterly through Broad River Electric Charities, Inc, which is governed by a 7-member board representing the cooperative and the three counties it primarily serves – Cherokee, Union and Spartanburg. Organizations wishing to request funds can contact the cooperative to begin the application process.

Broad River Electric Charities is a philanthropic subsidiary of Broad River Electric Cooperative, a non-profit, member-owned distribution cooperative providing services to more than 18,500 members in Cherokee, Spartanburg Union and Newberry counties in South Carolina and Cleveland, Polk and Rutherford counties in North Carolina.

Includes $4,500 for local law enforcement

Special to The Union Times

