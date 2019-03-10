Club raises $300 with ‘LoveGrams’

Photo courtesy of USC Union Annie Smith (left), USC Union Marketing/Development Director and Rotaract Club Administrator, and Ashley Phillips (right), USC Union Associated in Science Sophomore, present Holly Wise (center), Union County Animal Shelter Director/Friends of Union Animal Shelter, with a check for $300. The funds were raised by the Rotaract Club through its “LoveGrams” Valentine’s Day fundraiser. Photo courtesy of USC Union Annie Smith (left), USC Union Marketing/Development Director and Rotaract Club Administrator, and Ashley Phillips (right), USC Union Associated in Science Sophomore, present Holly Wise (center), Union County Animal Shelter Director/Friends of Union Animal Shelter, with a check for $300. The funds were raised by the Rotaract Club through its “LoveGrams” Valentine’s Day fundraiser.

UNION — USC Union’s Rotaract Club hosted a fundraiser on Valentine’s Day to raise money for the Friends of The Union Animal Shelter. The club sold “LoveGrams” that consisted of a carnation, Valentine card and candy. With the help of the Union Rotary Club and a generous donation of carnations from Gwinn’s Florist, the club was able to raise $300 for the animal shelter!

The Rotary Club of Union sponsors the Union High School Interact Club and is proud to sponsor the Rotaract Club now, as well. The Rotary club will offer support, opportunities, and project work. Rotary members are business and professional leaders that make up a global network of 1.2 million Rotarians that belong to more than 34,000 Rotary Clubs in over 200 countries.

Rotaract clubs bring together college students to exchange ideas with leaders in the community, develop leadership and professional skills, and have fun through service. Rotaract caters to college age students to help them evolve with their leadership and professional skills to use after they graduate. There are currently 250,792 Rotaractors in 10,904 Rotaract clubs in 184 countries in the world.

Photo courtesy of USC Union Annie Smith (left), USC Union Marketing/Development Director and Rotaract Club Administrator, and Ashley Phillips (right), USC Union Associated in Science Sophomore, present Holly Wise (center), Union County Animal Shelter Director/Friends of Union Animal Shelter, with a check for $300. The funds were raised by the Rotaract Club through its “LoveGrams” Valentine’s Day fundraiser. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Rotaract-Animal-Shelter-1.jpg Photo courtesy of USC Union Annie Smith (left), USC Union Marketing/Development Director and Rotaract Club Administrator, and Ashley Phillips (right), USC Union Associated in Science Sophomore, present Holly Wise (center), Union County Animal Shelter Director/Friends of Union Animal Shelter, with a check for $300. The funds were raised by the Rotaract Club through its “LoveGrams” Valentine’s Day fundraiser.

Donates funds to the Animal Shelter

Special to The Union Times

This story is courtesy of USC Union.