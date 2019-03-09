CCA now taking applications

UNION COUNTY — Carolina Community Actions Head Start/Early Head Start is now accepting applications for children in the Union County area ages 3 and 4 and for Infants and Toddlers from birth to 3 and pregnant mothers for the 2019-2020 program year.

Head Start/Early Head Start emphasizes school readiness by incorporating a research-based curriculum and implementing the mentoring-coaching component. Information and activities are provided to parents throughout the year to smooth their transition into Kindergarten. We include services for the entire family through Parent and Family engagement activities such as monthly parent meetings which include Grandparent and Fatherhood programs. We also assist families with medical and dental needs, including vision, hearing, and developmental screenings and provide special education services for children with special needs.

Head Start/Early Head Start serves children with special needs including but not limited to children with development, vision and hearing impairment, speech, and orthopedic impairment. Children birth to age 3 receiving Early Intervention Services through Part C (Baby Net) automatically qualify.

Head Start/Early Head Start participates in the USDA Child Care Food Program and breakfast, lunch and snacks are served to the Head Start children, and formula, breakfast, lunch and snacks are served to the Early Head Start children at no cost to the families. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

A legal birth certificate/documented proof of age, certificate of immunization, up to day physical and proof of income for the 2018 calendar year are needed to apply. Families must meet the Federal income guidelines in order to qualify. Children with special needs qualify regardless of family income.

The Head Start/Early Head Start center in your area is located at the Jonesville Center, 514 Alman Street in Jonesville. For more information and/or an appointment, please call 864-674-6014.

For Head Start/Early Head Start

By Terry Williams Special to The Union Times

Terry Williams is Social Services Coordinator for Catawba Community Actions, Inc.

