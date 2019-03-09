Porter elected Mayor of Lockhart

Charles Warner | The Union Times The Town of Lockhart held elections for mayor and two town council seats. Elected mayor was Constance “Connie” Porter while Jeryle Smallwood and Donnie Adams were elected to council. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Town of Lockhart held elections for mayor and two town council seats. Elected mayor was Constance “Connie” Porter while Jeryle Smallwood and Donnie Adams were elected to council.

LOCKHART — Voters went to the polls in the Town of Lockhart on Tuesday and returned the acting mayor to office while returning an incumbent and electing a newcomer to the town council.

On Thursday, Lockhart Town Clerk Shannon Perry said that Tuesday’s municipal elections for the Office of Mayor of the Town of Lockhart and two seats on the Lockhart Town Council yielded the following results:

Mayor

Acting Mayor Constance “Connie” Porter was elected with 74 votes. Challengers Ray Duncan and Devin Holland received 15 votes and 6 votes, respectively.

Porter has been serving as mayor since the retirement of her predecessor, Ailene Ashe, on December 18, 2018. With Tuesday’s election she will serve out the remaining two years of Ashe’s unexpired term.

Council

In the race for the two council seats on Tuesday’s ballot, newcomer Jeryle Smallwood was elected with 70 votes and incumbent Councilman Donnie Adams reelected with 68 votes. Candidates Charlie Gill, Stephanie Duncan, and Jeremiah Dabbs received 17 votes, 16 votes, and 6 votes, respectively.

Swearing-In

Perry said that Porter, Smallwood, and Adams will be sworn-in at the next Lockhart Town Council meeting which will be held Tuesday, March 26.

Adams, Smallwood win town council seats

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

