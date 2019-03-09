Photo courtesy of the Town of Carlisle Betsy Johnson was crowned “Valentine’s Day Queen” during the Town of Carlisle’s annual “Valentine’s Day Bingo.” The event, which is hosted by the Town of Carlisle and held in the Carlisle Town Hall, celebrates the senior citizens of the Carlisle Community. Photo courtesy of the Town of Carlisle Betsy Johnson was crowned “Valentine’s Day Queen” during the Town of Carlisle’s annual “Valentine’s Day Bingo.” The event, which is hosted by the Town of Carlisle and held in the Carlisle Town Hall, celebrates the senior citizens of the Carlisle Community.

Quarterly Meeting

The Pacolet River Missionary Quarterly Meeting will meet Saturday, March 9, at 9 a.m. at Pacolet River Building.

Maple Ridge Baptist Church is the host.

Rev, George Shell, Moderator.

Joyce Walker, President.

Women’s Conference

New Horizon Church, 109 Beltline Road, Union, will host a “Women’s Conference” Saturday, March 9 at 10 a.m.

The theme is “I Don’t Look Like What I’ve Been Through.”

Speakers are Ministers Juanita Giles, Jackie Johnson, Angela Kilgore, and Elder Amelia Williams.

Orlando S. Allen, Pastor.

Church Choir Celebration

The Maple Ridge Baptist Church Musical Choir will celebrate 32 years on Sunday, March 10 at 2 p.m.

We invite the public to attend this glorious celebration.

Women’s Conference

Chamber Town Community Lighthouse Church, 413 South Mountain Street, Union, will hold a Women’s Conference on Friday, March 15 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 16 at 10 a.m.

The theme of conference is “Women on the Front Line.”

All are invited to come fellowship.

Bishop Tyra Parham, Pastor.

Rev. Johnny Johnson, Pastor.

NAACP To Award $1,000 Scholarship

The Union County Branch of the NAACP is accepting applications for a $1,000 scholarship for the 2018-2019 school year. The applicant must be a graduating senior at Union County High School and must submit the following to the NAACP:

• A cover letter introducing the applicant.

• A completed application form.

• An official transcript with a minimum 2.50 GPA and up.

• Three letters of recommendation from a teacher, principal, minister, guidance counselor or mentor.

• A resume that includes community service, extracurricular activities, honors and awards as well as future academic or career goals.

• A 300-word, 12-point, double-spaced essay on the topic of “How the NAACP has impacted American Society.”

All this should be submitted to the NAACP and postmarked by no later than March 15 of this year.

Graduating high school seniors may request an application at the Union County High School Guidance Department or by contacting Union County Branch of the NAACP President James R. Rice at 864-429-5630 or NAACP Scholarship Chairperson Charlie Gist at 864-427-1863.

St. Paul Baptist Church will hold its annual Women’s Day program on Sunday, March 17 during morning worship service.

The speaker will be Minister Keisha Watson, Associate Minister of Cedar Grove Baptist Church, Enoree.

The public is invited.

Rev. Dr. A.L. Brackett, Pastor.

Men’s Day Program

Paradise AME Church will hold its 21st Annual Men’s Day Program on Sunday, March 17 at 2:30 p.m.

Guest speaker will be Rev. Rembert Billie, Pastor of Fellowship Baptist Church in Pomaria.

Rev. Patricia Glenn, Pastor.

’Healthy Choices For Diabetics’

The Piedmont Physic Garden will welcome Health Educator Jamie Lawson from Healing Springs Health Center on Thursday, March 21 at 5:30 p.m. as she presents “Healthy Choices for Diabetics.”

The event will be held at the PPG headquarters at 301 East South Street in Union.

This is a free event.

Please register ahead of time as seating is limited.

Call us at 864-427-2556 to reserve your spot today!

March At The UCAC

• Knitting Class

Have you ever wanted to learn how to knit? Now is the time! Join us as instructor Jessica Whisnant, shares her talent! All supplies will be provided. Class space is limited so register today!

Sunday, March 10, from 1-4 p.m.

$30 members/$35 nonmembers.

• 2019 Middle/High School Reception Sponsored By Rotary of Union

UCAC and the Rotary of Union will honor Union County’s talented middle/highs school students with a reception on March 21, 2019 starting at 5:30 p.m. The UCAC gallery will be filled with over 60 pieces of artwork created by students, 6th-12th grade. We invite everyone to join us. Refreshments will be served.

• Open Mic Night

Sing, dance, perfor, speak, play! ALL ARE WELCOME!

Friday, March 22

Meet & Greet from 5-6 p.m.

Open Mic from 6-8 p.m.

Sponsored by the USC Union Literary Festival and UCAC.

• 2019 Wine Tasting

UCAC is excited to introduce Southern Charm Winery. This family owned winery is located in Lincolnton, North Carolina. They offer a variety of wines including dry, semi-sweet, and sweet. You will have the opportunity to sample 7 different wines during the event! For tickets please contact UCAC or any board member.

March 29, 2019.

$15 member/$20 nonmember.

Tasting times: 5:30-6:30 p.m. & 7-8 p.m.

• 2019 Chalk Walk Sponsored By The City of Union

The 3rd Annual Chalk Walk is fast approaching. Make plans to participate now! We invite everyone to take part; children, adults, families, youth groups, scouts, and community organizations. All participants will receive a section of sidewalk on Main Street and a box of chalk, you will have 90 minutes to complete your masterpiece! Judges will award prizes

Saturday, April 13, 9-11 a.m.

$5 members/$10 nonmembers (Call for group pricing)

• Painting With Coffee

Whether you are a beginner, or a lifelong artists join us every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.!

• Writers Group

Local Writers will meet Tuesday, March 12 at 6 p.m. This is open to everyone!

• Monday Night Music

Are you looking for something new to do? Join us Monday, March 18 at 6:30 p.m. for a night full of local, musical talent!

• Toddler Time

Time to get messy!!! This class is just for the little ones! 4 years and younger, with an adult, are invited to enjoy art in a messy and creative way!

Friday, March 22, from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

$5 members/ $10 non member

For more information about the Union County Arts Council call 864-429-2817 or go online at www.ucaarts.com or visit www.Facebook.com/UnionArts.

MGA Scholarships Available

The Newberry County Master Gardeners Association $1,000 scholarship award for the 2019-2020 academic year is now available.

Eligible candidates for this scholarship include high school seniors as well as college level students with a good academic record who plan to or are pursuing a degree in horticulture, agriculture, food science, forestry or a related field.

Newberry County residents will be given first priority. Second consideration will be given to residents of Saluda, Union and Laurens counties.

The scholarships will be awarded on the basis of character, sincerity of purpose, community activities, academic achievement and dedication to the fields of horticulture, agriculture, food science and forestry or related fields. Funds are paid directly to the college for benefit of the named student.

Interested candidates should complete a scholarship application form and submit it along with all requested attachments no later than April 12, 2019.

Applications are available at Newberry County High School Guidance Departments, Newberry Academy Guidance Departments, and the Newberry County Clemson Extension Office.

The Master Gardeners began their scholarship program in 2004 for students pursuing a degree in horticulture, agriculture, food science, forestry or a related field. Each year since then, the Association has awarded one or more scholarships to local students. These scholarships are funded through plant sales held throughout the year at community events such as Oktoberfest and the Grow Newberry Farmers Market.

2019 Union County Council Meetings

All meetings are held in the Grand Jury Room of the Union County Courthouse unless otherwise noted.

• Tuesday, March 12, 2019

• Tuesday, April 9, 2019

• Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Lockhart Power Company

• Tuesday, June 11, 2019

• Tuesday, July 9, 2019

• Tuesday, August 13, 2019

• Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Carlisle Town Hall

• Tuesday, October 8, 2019

• Tuesday, November 1 at Jonesville Town Hall

• Tuesday, December 10, 2019

2019 Union County School Board Meeting Dates

• April 15, 2019 — District Office (Budget Workshop)

• April 22, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• May 13, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 10, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• June 24, 2019 — Meet if budget has not been approved

• July 22, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 12, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• August 26, 2019 — Monarch Elementary School

• September 9, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• September 23, 2019 — Buffalo Elementary School

• October 14, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• October 28, 2019 — Foster Park Elementary School

• November 11, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

• November 25, 2019 — Jonesville Elementary Middle School

• December 9, 2019 — Union County Career and Technology Center

All meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m.

The public and media will be notified if location or times change 24 hours prior to meetings.

Portable Heaters Needed

How do you choose between heating your home or feeding your family? For many in Spartanburg and Union counties, the arrival of colder weather means just that…higher utility bills that often break an already tight family budget.

The Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Union Counties is asking the community to help ease the burden by donating new portable heaters. According to Lt. Howard Tate, Corp Officer, “A portable heater can be a life saver for many. It can bridge the gap — helping families to warm hearts as well as homes.”

Individuals and organizations are encouraged to drop off new portable heaters to The Salvation Army of Spartanburg and Union Counties during regular business hours.

For more information, contact Lt. Howard Tate at 864-576-6670.

