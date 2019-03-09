Ceremony honors Coach Sanders

Photo by Jacob Freeman Coach Clarence Sanders makes the opening pitch of the 2019 Baseball Season at the Timken Sports Complex Wednesday night. Sanders was the Head Baseball Coach at Union High School for many years as a well as a Physical Education and Health teacher at Sims. He was honored for his many years of services to the youth of Union County during a special ceremony Wednesday evening attended by many of his former students and players as well as many of his friends. Photo by Jacob Freeman Coach Clarence Sanders makes the opening pitch of the 2019 Baseball Season at the Timken Sports Complex Wednesday night. Sanders was the Head Baseball Coach at Union High School for many years as a well as a Physical Education and Health teacher at Sims. He was honored for his many years of services to the youth of Union County during a special ceremony Wednesday evening attended by many of his former students and players as well as many of his friends. Photo by Jacob Freeman Coach Clarence Sanders (center) poses for a picture with a number of his former players during a ceremony at the Timken Sports Complex Wednesday evening. Sanders was the Head Baseball Coach at Union High School for many years as a well as a Physical Education and Health teacher at Sims. He was honored for his years of service to the youth of Union County during Wednesday’s ceremony that included him throwing out the opening pitch of the 2019 Baseball Season. Photo by Jacob Freeman Coach Clarence Sanders (center) poses for a picture with a number of his former players during a ceremony at the Timken Sports Complex Wednesday evening. Sanders was the Head Baseball Coach at Union High School for many years as a well as a Physical Education and Health teacher at Sims. He was honored for his years of service to the youth of Union County during Wednesday’s ceremony that included him throwing out the opening pitch of the 2019 Baseball Season.

UNION COUNTY — Coach Clarence Sanders has dedicated most of his life to teaching and coaching here in Union County. His influence on the youth of Union County, both on and off the various athletic fields, will be felt for many years to come.

Coach Sanders was the Head Baseball Coach at Union High School for many years and also coached safeties on the football field for several Yellow Jacket State Title teams. Sanders also taught Physical Education and Health at Sims for several decades. Coach Sanders taught me P.E. and Health when I was a student at Sims Jr. High School back in the late 90’s, and I can’t imagine how tough teaching boys that age about the human body is. The comments and laughs over the years would be tough for anyone to handle, but Coach Sanders always did it with the professionalism he always displayed, whether in the classroom or on the playing field.

Sanders’ influence on the generations of Union County’s young people was apparent on Wednesday night as many gathered to see Coach honored at the Timken Sports Complex before the Yellow Jackets took the field for their season opener against Sanders’ alma mater, Whitmire. Former players, students, and friends turned out to see Sanders and applaud him for his years of dedication and service to the youth of our county. Sanders took the mound at Timken and threw a strike to home plate to kick off the 2019 Baseball Season for Union County.

After Sanders’ first pitch, the Jackets took the field and spotted the Whitmire Wolverines six runs in the first inning. The Jackets would come storming back in the bottom of the second inning with seven runs of their own with RBIs by Rett Wages, Peyton Threadgill, Trey Parks, Chandler Northern, Kaleb Small and TJ Betenbaugh.

The Wolverines, however, were not done scoring, and they took a 10-9 lead into the bottom of the fifth inning. It was in the home half of the fifth where the Jackets would take the lead for good. Betenbaugh hit a two run single to put the Jackets up 11-10, which would prove to be the final score.

The Jackets used four pitchers in the contest, and Garrison Hendrix picked up the win striking out five Wolverines over the three innings he pitched. Betenbaugh led the way for the Jackets at the plate going three for four with two RBIs. Trey Parks also drove in three runs for the Jackets.

On Thursday night, the Jackets traveled to Dorman and faced the defending 5A State Champion Cavilers. The Jackets had the lead until the bottom of the sixth inning in this game when Dorman scored five runs to take an 8-5 lead. The Jackets were able to get one of those runs back in the top of the seventh but were unable to score anymore. Kaleb Small had a big game for the Jackets with three runs batted in and he also pitched four innings, allowing three runs on five hits but gets the no decision.

The Jackets will host region foe Clinton on Tuesday at the Timken Sports Complex before traveling to Chapman on Wednesday, and Woodruff on Friday.

Photo by Jacob Freeman Coach Clarence Sanders makes the opening pitch of the 2019 Baseball Season at the Timken Sports Complex Wednesday night. Sanders was the Head Baseball Coach at Union High School for many years as a well as a Physical Education and Health teacher at Sims. He was honored for his many years of services to the youth of Union County during a special ceremony Wednesday evening attended by many of his former students and players as well as many of his friends. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Sanders-Pitch-1.jpg Photo by Jacob Freeman Coach Clarence Sanders makes the opening pitch of the 2019 Baseball Season at the Timken Sports Complex Wednesday night. Sanders was the Head Baseball Coach at Union High School for many years as a well as a Physical Education and Health teacher at Sims. He was honored for his many years of services to the youth of Union County during a special ceremony Wednesday evening attended by many of his former students and players as well as many of his friends. Photo by Jacob Freeman Coach Clarence Sanders (center) poses for a picture with a number of his former players during a ceremony at the Timken Sports Complex Wednesday evening. Sanders was the Head Baseball Coach at Union High School for many years as a well as a Physical Education and Health teacher at Sims. He was honored for his years of service to the youth of Union County during Wednesday’s ceremony that included him throwing out the opening pitch of the 2019 Baseball Season. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Sanders-Group-1.jpg Photo by Jacob Freeman Coach Clarence Sanders (center) poses for a picture with a number of his former players during a ceremony at the Timken Sports Complex Wednesday evening. Sanders was the Head Baseball Coach at Union High School for many years as a well as a Physical Education and Health teacher at Sims. He was honored for his years of service to the youth of Union County during Wednesday’s ceremony that included him throwing out the opening pitch of the 2019 Baseball Season.

At the opening of the 2019 Baseball Season

By Tyler Shugart Special to The Union Times

Tyler Shugart is the host of “Bump and Run” from 7-9 a.m. on Fox Sports 1400 AM 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. He can be reached at [email protected]

Tyler Shugart is the host of “Bump and Run” from 7-9 a.m. on Fox Sports 1400 AM 98.3 FM in Spartanburg. He can be reached at [email protected]