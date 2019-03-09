A week of victories for JEMS

JONESVILLE — Last week was a great week to be a Wildcat as the Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Baseball and Softball teams racked up a total of three wins.

Monday

The week began with the JEMS Baseball Team beating the Broome C Team 7-0.

Bryant Whitlock dominated on the mound, pitching a complete game and carrying a no-hitter to the top of the 6th, allowing only one hit the rest of the game.

Offensively for Jonesville, Whitlock was 2-4, CJ Brannon was 2-4, and Nick Ivey was 1-3.

With their victory over Broome, the Wildcats were 1-0 for the season as they went in to Tuesday’s game against Dorman.

Tuesday

On their home field, the Wildcats against emerged victorious, defeating the Broom D Team 11-3.

Nick Queen and Jacob Robinson commanded the mound for Jonesville. Offensively for Jonesville, Bryant Whitlock was 1-2, RBI; Nick Ivey was 3-3, 4RBIs; Jackson Fowler was 2-2, 3RBIs; Tyger Suggs was 1-3, 2RBIs; CJ Brannon was 1-3, RBI; Nick Queen was 1-2.

The Jonesville Middle School Baseball team moved to 2-0 on the season with a win over the Dorman D team, 11-3.

With their victory over Dorman, the Wildcats were 2-0 for the season as they hosted High Point on Thursday.

Wednesday

On Wednesday, the Lady Wildcats took to the field and scored a 25-14 victory over the Blacksburg JV Softball Team.

Jonesville had a 17-5 lead before Blacksburg rallied for 8 runs in the fourth inning. The Lady Wildcats would battle out of the inning, maintaining a 17-13 lead. JEMS bats would stay hot and the defense settled back down, resulting in the final of 25-14.

Starr Young pitched a complete game for Jonesville. Karly Brown (2B), Kyla Davis (3B), Sky Young (C), and Zoie Cromer (3B) played well defensively for Jonesville.

Offensively: Ahlaysha Owens 2-2, Sky Young 3-5, Zoie Cromer 1-1, Starr Young 2-3, Kyla Davis 1-3, Karly Brown 1-2, Aubrey Revis 1-2

The Lady Wildcats play again Monday at home vs Chesnee at 5 p.m. at the Mac Cunningham Sports Complex in Jonesville.

Baseball Roster

• CJ Brannon

• Bryant Whitlock

• Nick Ivey

• Nick Queen

• Jacob Robinson

• Will Farr

• Hunter Peterson

• Parker Wright

• Javion Brannon

• Tyger Suggs

• Jackson Fowler

• Cayden Kingsmore

• Cameron Owens

• Will Turner

• Head Coach — Craig Stewart

• Assistant Coach — Walt Whitlock Sr.

Softball Roster

• Kyleigh Woody

• Starr Young

• Ahlaysha Owens

• Makaily Covington

• Rosalinda Trejo

• Sarah Henderson

• Zoie Cromer

• Aubrey Revis

• Sky Young

• Kyla Davis

• Karly Brown

• Hannah Fowler

• Treshauna Kelly

• Itzeli Cruz

• Assistant Coach — Walt Whitlock Jr.

By John J. Voiselle Special to The Union Times

John J. Voiselle is Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Physical Education/Health Director, Co-Athletic Director, and Head Football/Head Softball.

