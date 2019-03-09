A week of victories for JEMS

JONESVILLE — Last week was a great week to be a Wildcat as the Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Baseball and Softball teams racked up a total of three wins.
Monday
The week began with the JEMS Baseball Team beating the Broome C Team 7-0.
Bryant Whitlock dominated on the mound, pitching a complete game and carrying a no-hitter to the top of the 6th, allowing only one hit the rest of the game.
Offensively for Jonesville, Whitlock was 2-4, CJ Brannon was 2-4, and Nick Ivey was 1-3.
With their victory over Broome, the Wildcats were 1-0 for the season as they went in to Tuesday’s game against Dorman.
Tuesday
On their home field, the Wildcats against emerged victorious, defeating the Broom D Team 11-3.
Nick Queen and Jacob Robinson commanded the mound for Jonesville. Offensively for Jonesville, Bryant Whitlock was 1-2, RBI; Nick Ivey was 3-3, 4RBIs; Jackson Fowler was 2-2, 3RBIs; Tyger Suggs was 1-3, 2RBIs; CJ Brannon was 1-3, RBI; Nick Queen was 1-2.
The Jonesville Middle School Baseball team moved to 2-0 on the season with a win over the Dorman D team, 11-3.
With their victory over Dorman, the Wildcats were 2-0 for the season as they hosted High Point on Thursday.
Wednesday
On Wednesday, the Lady Wildcats took to the field and scored a 25-14 victory over the Blacksburg JV Softball Team.
Jonesville had a 17-5 lead before Blacksburg rallied for 8 runs in the fourth inning. The Lady Wildcats would battle out of the inning, maintaining a 17-13 lead. JEMS bats would stay hot and the defense settled back down, resulting in the final of 25-14.
Starr Young pitched a complete game for Jonesville. Karly Brown (2B), Kyla Davis (3B), Sky Young (C), and Zoie Cromer (3B) played well defensively for Jonesville.
Offensively: Ahlaysha Owens 2-2, Sky Young 3-5, Zoie Cromer 1-1, Starr Young 2-3, Kyla Davis 1-3, Karly Brown 1-2, Aubrey Revis 1-2
The Lady Wildcats play again Monday at home vs Chesnee at 5 p.m. at the Mac Cunningham Sports Complex in Jonesville.
Baseball Roster
• CJ Brannon
• Bryant Whitlock
• Nick Ivey
• Nick Queen
• Jacob Robinson
• Will Farr
• Hunter Peterson
• Parker Wright
• Javion Brannon
• Tyger Suggs
• Jackson Fowler
• Cayden Kingsmore
• Cameron Owens
• Will Turner
• Head Coach — Craig Stewart
• Assistant Coach — Walt Whitlock Sr.
Softball Roster
• Kyleigh Woody
• Starr Young
• Ahlaysha Owens
• Makaily Covington
• Rosalinda Trejo
• Sarah Henderson
• Zoie Cromer
• Aubrey Revis
• Sky Young
• Kyla Davis
• Karly Brown
• Hannah Fowler
• Treshauna Kelly
• Itzeli Cruz
• Assistant Coach — Walt Whitlock Jr.
John J. Voiselle is Jonesville Elementary/Middle School Physical Education/Health Director, Co-Athletic Director, and Head Football/Head Softball.