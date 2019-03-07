Wear your best ‘Denim & Pearls’

Image courtesy of the Union County Chamber of Commerce The Union County Chamber of Commerce will hold its Annual Awards Banquet on March 28. The them of this year’s banquet is “Denim & Pearls.” Image courtesy of the Union County Chamber of Commerce The Union County Chamber of Commerce will hold its Annual Awards Banquet on March 28. The them of this year’s banquet is “Denim & Pearls.”

UNION COUNTY — In addition to honoring businesses and individuals that have made a positive impact on the community the 2019 Union County Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Banquet will be making a fashion statement and chamber members are asked to do the same by wearing their best “Denim & Pearls” to the banquet.

During a special meeting on Monday, February 25, Union City Council voted unanimously to allocate $500 to sponsor a table at the banquet which will be held Thursday, March 28 at Main Street Junction at 107 East Main Street, Union.

Council’s decision was in response to a request for a City of Union sponsorship of a table at the banquet by Chamber Executive Director Jami Trammell. In her letter requesting the sponsorship, Trammell stated that the theme of this year’s banquet is “Denim & Pearls” that combines the casual with the classy.

“We have been busy planning a great evening that will entertain you as well as educate you,” Trammell said. “The theme for this year’s event is ‘Denim & Pearls,’” Trammell said. “You encouraged to dress in your best Denim and Pearls! If your are more comfortable in business casual that is also perfectly acceptable.”

Trammell said the banquet will begin with a time for networking at 5:30 p.m. and dinner served at 6 p.m. followed by an address by the guest speaker and then presentation of awards.

“Our keynote speaker will be Glen Ward,” Trammell said. “Glen is a professional humorist and inspirational speaker. His engagements take him all across America addressing corporations; national, regional, and state associations; government agencies; chambers of commerce; schools; and civic organizations.”

A flier publicizing the banquet states that it is about “celebrating and recognizing the accomplishments of businesses, community, and individuals that are committed to making Union, SC a great place to live, work & play.”

That celebration and recognition occurs during the awards portion of the banquet when awards are presented to individuals, business, and industries that have made significant contributions to Union County during the preceding year.

In her request to council, Trammell also included the following list of the different levels of participation for sponsors:

• Presenting Sponsor — $1,000

• Table Sponsor — $500

• Dinner Sponsor — $250

• Supporting Sponsor — $100

• Individual Ticket — $50

With its $500 allocation the City of Union is a Table sponsor for this year’s banquet.

Anyone wanting to participate in the banquet as a sponsor should fill out a “Sponsorship Commitment Form” by checking the appropriate participation level and return the completed form with their sponsorship contribution by March 11 and made payable to Union County Chamber of Commerce/Annual Banquet. The form and contribution should be mailed to The Union County Chamber of Commerce, 135 West Main Street, Union, SC 29379.

Once the sponsorship commitment form and contribution are received by the Chamber, the sponsor will receive a confirmation email and their tickets by mail.

For more information contact the Union County Chamber of Commerce at 864-427-9039 or 864-427-9030 or at unionsc.com.

City allocates $500 to Chamber Banquet

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

