Area students make Dean’s List

NEWBERRY — A total of 379 students earned Dean’s List honors for the semester. The following students from the Union County area were named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2018:

• Benjamin Burleson of Whitmire

• Alicia Hall of Whitmire

• Rebecca Lee of Union

• Abigail Valentine of Union

Students receiving recognition on the Dean’s List at Newberry College had to achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale during the semester.

At Newberry College for Fall 2018