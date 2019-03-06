Six sign with SC National Guard

Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County High School students Breyonna Jeter, Aubrey Garner, Armani Byrd, Kristian Davis, Randy Riddle, and Evan McCall hold the certificates of commendation they received from the SC House of Representatives in honor of their signing with the SC National Guard Friday afternoon. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County High School students Breyonna Jeter, Aubrey Garner, Armani Byrd, Kristian Davis, Randy Riddle, and Evan McCall hold the certificates of commendation they received from the SC House of Representatives in honor of their signing with the SC National Guard Friday afternoon. Charles Warner | The Union Times SC House 42 Rep. Doug Gilliam presents Union County High School student Randy Riddle with a certificate of commendation from the SC House of Representatives. Riddle was among 6 Union County High School students to receive the certificates in honor of their signing with the SC National Guard Friday afternoon. Also pictured are fellow student Evan McCall who also received a certificate and SFC Brett Anthony who is the National Guard Recruiter at Union County High School. Charles Warner | The Union Times SC House 42 Rep. Doug Gilliam presents Union County High School student Randy Riddle with a certificate of commendation from the SC House of Representatives. Riddle was among 6 Union County High School students to receive the certificates in honor of their signing with the SC National Guard Friday afternoon. Also pictured are fellow student Evan McCall who also received a certificate and SFC Brett Anthony who is the National Guard Recruiter at Union County High School. Charles Warner | The Union Times Lt. Col Jeffrey Heaton of the SC National Guard addresses those attending the Friday’s signing ceremony at the CATE Center. Six Union County High School students signed with the SC National Guard Friday. Heaton was one of four officers and non-commissioned officers of the SC National Guard who attended the signing ceremony. Charles Warner | The Union Times Lt. Col Jeffrey Heaton of the SC National Guard addresses those attending the Friday’s signing ceremony at the CATE Center. Six Union County High School students signed with the SC National Guard Friday. Heaton was one of four officers and non-commissioned officers of the SC National Guard who attended the signing ceremony. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County High School students Evan McCall, Randy Riddle, Armani Byrd, Breyonna Jeter, Aubrey Garner, and Kristian Davis signed with the SC National Guard Friday afternoon during a ceremony at the CATE Center. The students each said they were signing in order to serve their county and to be able to obtain financial assistance offered by the Guard to help pay for their college education. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County High School students Evan McCall, Randy Riddle, Armani Byrd, Breyonna Jeter, Aubrey Garner, and Kristian Davis signed with the SC National Guard Friday afternoon during a ceremony at the CATE Center. The students each said they were signing in order to serve their county and to be able to obtain financial assistance offered by the Guard to help pay for their college education. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County High School students Evan McCall, Randy Riddle, Armani Byrd, Breyonna Jeter, Aubrey Garner, and Kristian Davis signed with the SC National Guard Friday afternoon during a ceremony at the CATE Center. Posing with them for this picture were Lt. Col. Jeffrey Heaton, Col. Matthew Fryman, SFC Brett Anthony, and MSG Grant High of the SC National Guard and SC House 42 Rep. Doug Gilliam. Charles Warner | The Union Times Union County High School students Evan McCall, Randy Riddle, Armani Byrd, Breyonna Jeter, Aubrey Garner, and Kristian Davis signed with the SC National Guard Friday afternoon during a ceremony at the CATE Center. Posing with them for this picture were Lt. Col. Jeffrey Heaton, Col. Matthew Fryman, SFC Brett Anthony, and MSG Grant High of the SC National Guard and SC House 42 Rep. Doug Gilliam.

UNION COUNTY — A desire to serve their country and get the financial assistance they need to get the college education they want is what lead six Union County High School students to sign with the SC National Guard Friday afternoon.

During a ceremony attended by family members and friends, active duty officers and non-commissioned officers of the SC National Guard including the National Guard recruiter at the school, an elected official who once oversaw the school’s JROTC program, and others, UCHS students Kristian Davis, Aubrey Garner, Breyonna Jeter, Armani Byrd, Randy Riddle, and Evan McMcall signed to serve in the SC National Guard.

In signing to serve with the Guard, the students said they were doing so to both serve their country and to gain the Guard’s assistance in paying for college.

Kristian Davis, MOS 91B, Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic, said that “I’d like to go to college and this is a really good way to pay for college. I want to go to Clemson University for Mechanical Engineering. I also want to serve.”

Aubrey Garner, MOS 91B, Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic, said that she was joining “to pay for college and to serve the country. I want to go to USC Upstate to go through medical school and become a Dermatologist.”

Breyonna Jeter, MOS 25Q, Multi-Channel Transmission Systems Operator, said that she was joining “to help pay for college as well as serve my country. I want to go to Winthrop University. I want to be an Orthopedist.”

Armani Byrd, MOS 92F, Fuel Petroleum Specialist, said that she was joining “for college while serving the country. I want to go to Spartanburg Community College to be a Radiologist Tech.”

Randy Riddle, MOS 11B, Infantry, said that he was joining for “college benefits. I want to go to USC Upstate for IT Management Systems.”

Evan McCall, MOS 91B, Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic, said that he was joining to “make sure my family, the people I love, are taken care of if anything happens to me. To follow in my family’s footsteps, because they served and so will I. Also for college, I want to go to Lincoln Tech or any other place that offers a good Diesel Mechanic program.”

(During the ceremony, SFC Brett Anthony, SC National Guard Recruiter at UCHS, said that a seventh student, Zy Stewart, has also signed with the Guard, but was unable to attend Friday’s ceremony because he was taking part in the North-South Wrestling Tournament in Myrtle Beach.)

Their decisions to sign and their reasons for doing so drew praise from the active duty members of the SC National Guard who attended Friday’s ceremony.

Lt. Col Jeffrey Heaton spoke on behalf of Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, Adjutant General of South Carolina, and praised the students, telling them their decision to sign with the Guard “is one of the best, greatest decisions of your life. I believe you are signing up for the best team there is. Thank you.”

Heaton said that for its part, the Guard will do everything it can to help the students, not only become soldiers, but also to gain a solid foundation for the rest of their lives.

“We take this obligation very seriously,” Heaton said. “We will help them develop, not only as soldiers, but as young men and young women. The Guard will take care of them.”

Heaton said that by signing with the Guard, the students are embracing “that idea of service and serving something greater than yourself. Serving your community, state, and nation.”

Reiterating the positive impact serving in the Guard and the support the Guard can have on their lives, Heaton said “this is a unique opportunity to serve, to be a citizen-soldier, a college student, a career. The Guard will do all we can to help these young people get on the best possible footing, to have a solid foundation as a young adult.”

Anthony also praised the students for seeing the Guard as an opportunity to serve their country while also obtaining the means to further their educations and achieve their goals in life.

“They are very driven,” Anthony said. “They all have college in mind and they see the National Guard as a way to help them move forward.

“College money is a big thing, we give $8,500 tuition assistance per year, plus money in their pocket,” he said. “Some of these also got a $20,000 signing bonus.”

As members of the SC National Guard, the students will undergo basic military training as well as job training for the particular job they will be doing as members of the Guard. Basic training is 10 weeks and the lenght of job training is based on the kind of job they will be doing. After they complete this training, the students will serve one weekend a month on drill for the duration of their enlistment/contract. The students have signed for 6 years.

Also attending Friday’s ceremony was SC House 42 Rep. Doug Gilliam, himself a National Guardsman, who, prior to his election in 2018, oversaw the JROTC program at UCHS. Gilliam presented each of the students with a certificate of commendation from the SC House of Representatives in honor of their signing with the Guard. The certificate states the following:

In recognition and appreciation of your selfless service and patriotism by enlisting into the South Carolina Army National Guard, we commend you. Your sacrifice to serve is why our country enjoys the freedoms achieved by our forefathers. Your loyalty, duty and selfless service to our great state and nation is greatly appreciated. Your responsibility as a soldier will grow and we know you will meet that call with professionalism and pride.

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

