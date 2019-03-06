Whose report do you believe?

With so many different reports that can be seen on the news, the vast opinions flooding social media, work places dividing over political views, and families that are crumbling because of different beliefs, where does one turn to seek the truth? Who, where, or in what do we place our hope to bring us through such times of difficulty and uncertainty? Isaiah spent much of his ministry prophesying of the coming Messiah, Jesus Christ, yet, who would believe that God would choose to save the world through a humble, suffering servant rather than a glorious king? Isaiah asked this question in verse one of chapter 53, “Who hath believed our report? and to whom is the arm of the Lord revealed?”

The book of Isaiah was written to call the nation of Judah back to God and to tell them of God’s salvation through the Messiah. The second half of this prophetic book offers a message of forgiveness, comfort, and hope as it looks forward to the coming Messiah. Those who would heed Isaiah’s warnings of judgment and place their hope in this coming Messiah would find eternal peace and comfort from the future Redeemer. The question then became, “Who believes this?, Who will accept what the Lord has revealed”

As you live out each day taking in all the negative reports and opinions that come from all sides, do you take time to rest in positive thoughts? It seems that “good news” is not as abundant these days and often seems to be hiding in the hard to reach places, but let me ask, Do you believe there is an answer for all this trouble in the world? Do you believe God’s Word is true and that it can bring you peace and comfort, even when the world brings pain and strife? I do! — And even with those that disagree, stating that I can’t prove these things, my faith is not diminished. I choose to believe God’s report because it brings me joy and peace. We are free to believe whatever we wish, and I have chosen to believe in what strengthens me, comforts me, forgives me, empowers me, and loves me… I will believe the report of the Lord.

Every day there are those who enter a court room with evidence piled up on both sides of a case, ready to prove who is right and who is wrong, however, the verdict will ultimately lie in what the jury believes. Sometimes there are juries that never even reach an agreement and the process has to start again. Better yet, how many times has a jury issued a verdict and then people state, “I still believe he was innocent” or “I know he is guilty.” My point is, our beliefs are not easily swayed when it comes to things we “feel” are right, so why then do we allow our faith to take hits and become weakened by the comments and actions of others?

Let me encourage you today to stand firm in your faith in Jesus Christ. We are not redeemed by whether or not we feel worthy or by what we can prove, we are redeemed by what we believe. Whose report will you believe today, the world and all its gloom and negativity, or will you trust in a Savior that loves you, forgives you, and wants to bless you here on earth and with a home in eternity? Don’t let the world drag you down. Hold your head up and march through this day as a child of the King, loving others as Christ has loved us.

I pray, “Lord, help me make a difference in someone’s life today. Thank You for the hope and forgiveness I have in Jesus Christ and let me share Your Word with someone in need. Let my faith grow stronger and shine brighter as the worlds criticism grows darker. You are my God. You are my Savior. You are my Friend. I will trust in You. In Jesus’ name I believe, amen.”

By Cathleen Cathcart Contributing Columnist

Rev. Cathleen N. Cathcart is pastor of New Life Worship Center in Spartanburg.

