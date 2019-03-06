Some council meeting challenges

Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” column, Connie Porter writes about her efforts to conduct Lockhart Town Council meetings according Roberts Rules of Order. Charles Warner | The Union Times In this week’s “News Around Lockhart” column, Connie Porter writes about her efforts to conduct Lockhart Town Council meetings according Roberts Rules of Order.

Well, I want to apologize to the people that I talked into starting to come to our Council Meetings again. I feel they stopped coming because of the disruption that went on when Ailene was there.

Well, one of the councilpersons spoke off of the agenda and got the usual people to start again. I said they were not going to do me the way they did Ailene. The meetings will go according to Roberts Rules.

I had a financial report done, and since it went back before I took over the Mayor’s job (I worked on the rental) I did not know why Don Foster was hired in October. Shannon went to the office and came back with the information that he cleaned the lift station in No Man’s Land. But he said that since I wanted to be Mayor I needed to know that. I will from now on.

Another thing, a comment was made that we should let the public comment and join in our meetings, instead of having to be quiet, and just listen. They wanted to know why they didn’t get a copy of our financial report. I asked Frank Hart if they handed out these reports at their meetings. He said no. But it is public record and they can make an appointment and come in and have Shannon show them.

Since this was our first time doing this, she didn’t read it out loud, so the audience didn’t know what was written, for that I will apologize and I told her she will read the report out loud the next time for all to hear.

Cutting Grass In February

It’s really something when you have to cut grass in February. Mine was really thick and long. Jaimie Gist came by and cut mine today and did a really good job.

My neighbor cuts grass all year and has a really great looking yard. I wish I could be like him, he puts me to shame. I have good intention, but when I get off of work I lose it.

Almost Born On Feb. 29

Chuck had a birthday today, Feb. 28. And Karen Ashe has one tomorrow. They were born in leap year, so they missed it by a couple of hours. She was telling me about it a few weeks ago.

That’s scary, just think how young they would be. I told Chuck if he was born on the 29th I wouldn’t be seeing him because I don’t date children. Ha Ha. Someone he worked with was born on the 29th so he celebrates on the 1st.

Donnie Sprouse

They’re having graveside service for Donnie Sprouse, Saturday, March 2 at 1 p.m. at Lockhart Cemetery.

Donnie and Judy came to me for haircuts, as long as they were married, even when they moved to Marion, NC, they would come for the weekend. Judy and I would always go shopping, and I would always call late at night when I’d be in Greenville or Spartanburg if I found a new book by William Johnstone for Don, to see if he wanted it. Those were good days.

My sympathy to his family.

Home From Heart Surgery

Dale Inman has been home a week from heart surgery, and I hope he’s doing well. He’s my right hand man when it comes to organizing the Christmas lights and Angel.

Orchids

A friend of mine gave me two orchid plants last year when she moved. I always believe it was impossible to grow one, I always heard they were very delicate plants.

Well, I looked up on my curio and they have seven flowers, white with purple spots. And so just neglect them for a while and they’ll bloom. Can’t wait for warmer weather so I can put all of them on the porch. They have to be up high and it’s hard to water the plants, but I can keep up with them outside at my level.

Crazy Dog

I was sound asleep at 5 a.m. and woke up hearing my daughter yelling at the dog outside. I jumped up and ran outside to help her catch him. So now she blamed me for him breaking loose. She said she had him on the extender but he was pulling hard trying to run into the woods after a cat that ran in front of him.

Now she told me to stand still, so here I am at 5 am in a t-shirt and panties in the middle of my hill. What a sight.

This dog is crazy!! All she ever says is he’s just a puppy and will outgrow this excitement when he turns two. Another year!!!!

Chewed Furniture

I don’t know if I told you about the card a friend of mine sent me for Valentine’s from the dog. It said please buy new furniture so I have something new to chew on. Cute!! I’m trying to take a picture of him on the couch so you can see on Facebook just what little is left of my couch and chairs. When I get a truck this is all going to the recycling, it’s really only good for fire wood.

It’s late so I will close. I will say good night and call if you want at 1-864-545-6652.

News Around Lockhart