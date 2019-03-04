4-H Poultry Project to be offered

Photo courtesy of Mark Cathcart Pullet chicks like these will be part of the 4-H Pullet Chain which will be one of the Upstate Region 4-H Poultry Projects offered to youth in Union County and the rest of the Upstate as part of the 2019 4-H Poultry Project. Participating youth will receive pullet chicks to raise during the summer. Photo courtesy of Mark Cathcart Pullet chicks like these will be part of the 4-H Pullet Chain which will be one of the Upstate Region 4-H Poultry Projects offered to youth in Union County and the rest of the Upstate as part of the 2019 4-H Poultry Project. Participating youth will receive pullet chicks to raise during the summer.

UNION COUNTY — It’s that time of year again, the time to sign up for the 2019 4-H Poultry Project. It may be cool now but spring will be here before you know it and the days will be getting warmer. With that in mind, you should consider the fun of raising and showing chickens, either for the first time or as a veteran chicken grower. This 4-H project offers youth the opportunity to learn valuable lessons in the care and maintaining of the flock in a fun and engaging atmosphere with other youth.

Raising baby chicks from day one to egg laying age can be a rewarding experience for our 4-H youth across the Upstate Region of South Carolina. The Upstate Region 4-H Poultry Projects are offered to youth between the ages of five to eighteen that live in the following counties: Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Greenville, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick, Oconee, Pickens, Spartanburg, and Union. Each county Clemson Extension office and 4-H Program will have registration information, or contact Jenny Mountford, Upstate Region Poultry Project Coordinator and Abbeville County 4-H Agent at 864-446-2276.

The 4-H Pullet Chain has been one of our most popular projects, and one that does not require too much time, or expense, other than feed and shelter. This year youth can either order chicks in quantities of five ($20), twelve ($35), or twenty-five ($70) to raise over the summer. Chicks will arrive in early May. The breeds of chicks that will be offered this year is Golden Comet, Buff Orpington, Ameraucana, and Barred Rock. Each breed is known to be a great layer, and we encourage families to do some research before deciding which breed will be best for their 4-H project and as their backyard flock.

Part of the Pullet Chain project requirements will be to return a portion of the birds at the end of the project for auction. If you order 12 quantity, you will return 3 to 4-H. If you order 25 birds, you will return 5 to 4-H. There will be one auction held for the Upstate Region 4-H Pullet Chain. We also have a 5-bird option for $20 that does not require the return of birds for auction. All applications are due by March 11, 2019.

When 4-H participants satisfactorily complete each required part of the Pullet Chain (showmanship, record book, auction birds) the deposit will be returned to the youth. Proceeds from the Auction will help offset the cost of offering the project and all prizes/awards that are given throughout the year. All remaining pullets are the 4-H members to keep for their own backyard flock. Youth will also have opportunities to show their birds at the upstate region showmanship events and the SC State Fair.

Also offered this year is the 4-H Laying Flock Project. The Laying Flock Project is designed for youth that already have chickens at home and are not interested in raising new birds from 4-H this year. Participants have the same opportunities to show as those in the Pullet Chain. The cost to participate in the Laying Flock Project is $10 for 4-H members.

Youth who are not already a member of 4-H for the 2018-2019 year will be required to pay an additional membership fee of $10. With the membership, youth will receive a t-shirt and have the opportunity to participate in other 4-H projects offered for the year including clubs, projects, and summer camps. The Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, sexual orientation, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.

The 4-H Poultry Project, like our other animal projects, is a rewarding experience for young people. They learn responsibility and caring, as well as a vast array of life skills that will help them grow into versatile, well-rounded adults. 4-H animal projects, such as the 4-H Poultry Project, encourage the process of “discovery” of knowledge and solutions, and build competence and confidence.

To participate in the 4-H poultry projects, youth will need to complete the poultry registration, the 2018-19 4-H membership form, and pay the project fees. Fees vary depending on which poultry project and quantity of birds ordered. Forms are available through local Clemson Extension Offices or online at www.clemson.edu/extension/abbeville/4h/projects/poultry.

For more information, contact Jenny Mountford, Abbeville County 4-H Agent, at [email protected] or your local county Clemson Extension office.

Mark Cathcart, Union County 4-H and Youth Development Agent, can be reached at 864-427-6259, Extension 113.

By Jenny Mountford Special to The Union Times

Jenny Mountford is the 4-H Agent for Abbeville County.

Jenny Mountford is the 4-H Agent for Abbeville County.