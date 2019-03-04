Four LEAD Initiative graduates

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Four members of the staff of Foster Park Elementary School successfully completed the Union County School District’s LEAD (Leadership Exploration And Development) Initiative for the 2018-2019 school year. Pictured with their certificates are Assistant Principal Dr. Fran Adams, 3rd Grade Teacher Mrs. Jennifer Roark, 4th Grade Teacher Mrs. Allie Wells, and 2nd Grade Teacher Mrs. Kayla Bishop. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Four members of the staff of Foster Park Elementary School successfully completed the Union County School District’s LEAD (Leadership Exploration And Development) Initiative for the 2018-2019 school year. Pictured with their certificates are Assistant Principal Dr. Fran Adams, 3rd Grade Teacher Mrs. Jennifer Roark, 4th Grade Teacher Mrs. Allie Wells, and 2nd Grade Teacher Mrs. Kayla Bishop.

UNION — For the second year, Union County Schools has offered the LEAD (Leadership Exploration And Development) Initiative led by Dr. William Roach, Superintendent.

This leadership initiative provides Union County Schools teachers and administrators with opportunities to grow professionally and learn more about the inner workings of the school district. Participation in this initiative is by nomination from their Principal and based on exhibiting leadership qualities in their current positions.

Foster Park Elementary is proud to have four faculty members to successfully complete the LEAD Initiative during the 2018-2019 school year.

They are:

• Assistant Principal Dr. Fran Adams

• 3rd Grade Teacher Mrs. Jennifer Roark

• 4th Grade Teacher Mrs. Allie Wells

• 2nd Grade Teacher Mrs. Kayla Bishop

