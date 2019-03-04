‘Love is in the Air’ at FPES

Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School held a series of special events for parents and students on February 12 that included “The Kona Ice Truck,” a spaghetti dinner, a Title I Strategic Planning meeting, and a performance of “Love is in the Air” by the 2nd grade students. Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School held a series of special events for parents and students on February 12 that included “The Kona Ice Truck,” a spaghetti dinner, a Title I Strategic Planning meeting, and a performance of “Love is in the Air” by the 2nd grade students. Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School A “Valentine’s Photo Booth” was part of a series of special events for parents and students at Foster Park Elementary School on February 12. Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School A “Valentine’s Photo Booth” was part of a series of special events for parents and students at Foster Park Elementary School on February 12. Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Students and their parents trip the light fantastic on Feburary 12 at Foster Park Elementary School during the “Parent & Child Dance” in the cafeteria. Image courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Students and their parents trip the light fantastic on Feburary 12 at Foster Park Elementary School during the “Parent & Child Dance” in the cafeteria.

UNION — Tuesday, February 12, was a special day at Foster Park Elementary School.

At 5 p.m., Mr. Jason Koepke, Principal, conducted a Title One Strategic Planning meeting in the cafeteria for parents, teachers, and stakeholders of FPES. Everyone in attendance was placed into groups and each group collaborated to share ideas for improvements that could be made to help FPES continue to ensure that all students are successful.

At 5:30 p.m., the PTO meeting began with 2nd graders performing a musical entitled “Love is in the Air” under the direction of Mr. Kiser, Music Teacher.

At 6 p.m., a delicious spaghetti dinner was served and families made their way to their beautifully decorated classrooms to eat dinner together with their grade levels.

At 6:30 p.m., the Parent & Child Dance began in the cafeteria. Upon entering the cafeteria, families had their photo made in the Valentine’s Photo Booth. Once their photo was made, they hit the dance floor and enjoyed lots of great music and dancing. FPES 5K Teacher, Melissa Justice, was the DJ for the evening.

The Parent & Child Dance was a fundraiser to purchase new basketball goals for the playground at FPES.

The Kona Ice Truck was also parked outside and everyone was excited to purchase a Kona Ice after their spaghetti dinner.

Love was certainly in the air at FPES and everyone had a great time.

