FPES ‘Painted the Park Red’ Feb. 1

UNION — Fridays at Foster Park Elementary School have become known as “Foster Park Friday” where students, faculty, and staff wear blue and orange (FPES colors).

However, on Friday, February 1, FPES painted the Park red to show support of and raise awareness for heart disease. Melissa Youngblood, Go Red for Women Spokeswoman for the Upstate Chapter of the American Heart Association and Union native, issued a challenge for Union County to “Paint the Town Red.”

FPES gladly accepted the challenge by decorating the school and wearing red.

