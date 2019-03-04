Candler named Teacher of the Month

Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School Principal Jason Koepke presents 3rd grade teacher Perette Candler with her Kindle Fire in honor of her being named Foster Park Elementary School’s February Teacher of the Month. Photo courtesy of Foster Park Elementary School Foster Park Elementary School Principal Jason Koepke presents 3rd grade teacher Perette Candler with her Kindle Fire in honor of her being named Foster Park Elementary School’s February Teacher of the Month.

UNION — Mrs. Perette Candler has been named as Foster Park Elementary School’s February Teacher of the Month.

This month’s focus trait was trustworthiness. It was said by her colleagues that Mrs. Candler is a teacher who builds strong relationships with her students, their families, and her colleagues with her quiet and compassionate nature.

Mrs. Candler has worked at FPES for twenty-two years. (The first four years she was an assistant.) She is currently in her eighteenth year of teaching and teaches 3rd grade. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina — Upstate with a degree in Early Childhood Education. Mrs. Candler currently serves on several committees at FPES and she was named FPES Teacher of the Year in 2009-2010.

Her hobbies are reading, gardening, and playing with her grandchildren. She lives in Union with her husband, Joel. Her children are Becky and husband, Jason, David and wife, Marla, and Zachary. Her precious grandchildren are Elijah and Abigail. She is a member of The Vine Church in Spartanburg, SC.

When asked about her favorite thing about teaching, Mrs. Candler says, “Being able to make a positive difference in the life of a child.” It is certainly evident that she does that each and every day.

Foster Park Elementary School is proud to announce its February Teacher of the Month, Mrs. Perette Candler.

