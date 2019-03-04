MES holds ‘Family Writing Night’

Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School recently held “Family Writing Night” which involves students and their families writing stories together. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School recently held “Family Writing Night” which involves students and their families writing stories together. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Parents and students worked together to write stories during “Family Writing Night” at Monarch Elementary School. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Parents and students worked together to write stories during “Family Writing Night” at Monarch Elementary School. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School ”Family Writing Night” at Monarch Elementary brings parents and other family members to the school to work with students to write stories. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School ”Family Writing Night” at Monarch Elementary brings parents and other family members to the school to work with students to write stories. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School The tables in the cafeteria at Monarch Elementary School were filled with students and their families writing stories together during “Family Writing Night.” Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School The tables in the cafeteria at Monarch Elementary School were filled with students and their families writing stories together during “Family Writing Night.” Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School “Family Writing Night” at Monarch Elementary School brought students, parents and other family members together to write stories and even enjoy a Valentine’s snack. Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School “Family Writing Night” at Monarch Elementary School brought students, parents and other family members together to write stories and even enjoy a Valentine’s snack.

MONARCH — An event at Monarch Elementary School combined family literary projects with a celebration of Valentine’s Day.

The school recently held it’s annual Family Writing Day which saw parents and other family members visit MES to write stories together with the students.

In addition, the students and their families also enjoyed a Valentine’s snack.

Families write and enjoy a snack together