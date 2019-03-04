MES holds annual ‘STEAM Night’

Photo courtesy of Monarch Elementary School Monarch Elementary School recently held its annual STEAM Night during which students, with the assistance of parents and teachers, made and built things ranging from bridges to clouds.

MONARCH — Monarch Elementary School recently held it’s annual STEAM night.

STEAM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math.

On this night, MES students were challenged with lots of exciting tasks! They built towers, made rainclouds, built bridges, made paper and lots more!

