Gallman crowned Miss UCHS 2019

UNION COUNTY — Caroline Gallman is Miss Union County High School 2019.

This past Saturday, 11 young ladies took to the stage to compete in the Miss Union County High School Pageant at Union County High School. Those young ladies were:

• Anna Harris

• Baylee Butler

• Carmen Silwa

• Caroline Gallman

• Jadyn Kimbrell

• Jenna Bright

• Justyce McClintock

• Larissa Horne

• Lauren Brewington

• Tiffany Childers

• Tyanna Porter

Competitions

They were competing for the crown of Miss Union High School 2019 in a competition that included the categories of Pre-Interview, On-Stage Introduction, Theme Wear, Casual Wear and Evening Wear. The contestant with the highest score from each category received an award. Those contestants and the awards they won are:

• Caroline Gallman — Best Pre-Interview

• Tyanna Porter — Best On-Stage Introduction

• Lauren Brewington — Best Theme Wear

• Jenna Bright — Best Casual Wear

• Lauren Brewington — Best Evening Wear

FBLA Awards

The Miss UCHS Pageant was hosted by the Union County Career and Technology Center’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) which presented awards for Most Photogenic, People’s Choice, Miss Congeniality, and Miss Cover Queen. The winners of those awards were:

• Lauren Brewington — Most Photogenic

• Tyanna Porter — People’s Choice

• Caroline Gallman — Miss Congeniality

• Baylee Butler — Miss Cover Queen

Miss UCHS 2019

The final part of the competition saw the four contestants with the highest combined scores called to the stages to answer an On-Stage that would determine the 3rd, 2nd, and 1st runners-up and, of course, Miss Union County High School 2019. They are:

• Tyanna Porter — 3rd Runner-Up

• Lauren Brewington — 2nd Runner-Up

• Jenna Bright — 1st Runner-Up

• Caroline Gallman — Miss Union County High School 2019

As Miss Union County High School 2019 Gallman received a $200 scholarship, trophy, sash, and a crown.

Entertainment

The pageant also featured entertainment provided by UCHS and by Unique Steps.

Escorts

Senior males from the FBLA were introduced during the pageant and served as escorts for the contestants during the Evening Wear competition. Those young gentlemen were:

• Benjamin L. Stone

• Derek M. Young

• Jamare`e J. Harris

• Lewis B. McBeth

• Aquell N. Lopez

• Noah P. Threadgill

• Trey K. Parks

FBLA

This was the third year in a row that the FBLA has hosted the Miss Union County High School Pageant. The FBLA uses the proceeds from the pageant to fund service projects for Union County and competition for its members.

In a statement released following the pageant, the FBLA’s Nickie Parks said that “FBLA would like to thank everyone for their support and hard work on the Miss UCHS Pageant. The night would not have had the success it did without us coming together as a team with a common goal. Please congratulate the girls when you see them throughout the day.“

Bright, Brewington, Porter are runners-up

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

