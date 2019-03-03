Lenten Services begin Wednesday

Courtesy image Lent begins Wednesday, March 6 (Ash Wednesday) and lasts approximately six weeks, ending just before Easter Sunday on April 21. As it has for many years, Grace United Methodist Church will be hosting a Lenten service each week of Lent. The services will be held each Wednesday at noon with the message delivered by a different minister from a different local church. The services, all of which will be held in the Grace United Methodist Church sanctuary, will be followed by lunch prepared by church members and served in the church social hall. Courtesy image Lent begins Wednesday, March 6 (Ash Wednesday) and lasts approximately six weeks, ending just before Easter Sunday on April 21. As it has for many years, Grace United Methodist Church will be hosting a Lenten service each week of Lent. The services will be held each Wednesday at noon with the message delivered by a different minister from a different local church. The services, all of which will be held in the Grace United Methodist Church sanctuary, will be followed by lunch prepared by church members and served in the church social hall.

UNION — The people of Union County are being invited to take part in the Lenten services that will be held at Grace United Methodist Church over the next six weeks beginning next Wednesday.

Lent is a six-week period that begins with Ash Wednesday and ends approximately six weeks later before Easter Sunday. It is traditionally described as lasting 40 days, the number of days Jesus Christ spent in the wilderness before beginning His earthly ministry and during which He faced — and rejected — three temptations offered Him by Satan.

The institutional purpose of Lent is to prepare Christians through such things as prayer, doing penance, mortifying the flesh, repentance of sins, almsgiving, and self-denial. Its institutional purpose is heightened in the annual commemoration of Holy Week, which commemorates the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus, beginning on Palm Sunday when Christ entered Jerusalem, through His crucifixion on Good Friday, and culminating with His resurrection on Easter Sunday.

Lent is celebrated by the Anglican, Eastern Orthodox, Roman Catholic, Lutheran, and Methodist churches as well as some Anabaptist and evangelical churches.

This year, Lent begins Wednesday, March 6 and ends Thursday, April 18, three days before Easter which will be Sunday, April 21.

Locally, Lent is celebrated at Grace United Methodist Church which hosts a service each Wednesday during the Lenten Season. Each service is lead and the Lenten message delivered by a different minister from a different church in Union County. After each ceremony, worshippers adjourn to the GUMC Social Hall where they will enjoy a meal prepared by church members.

In a statement announcing the schedule for this year’s Lenten services, Grace United Methodist Church stated that it “would like to extend a warm invitation for you to join us for our annual Lenten Services followed by lunch! Services start at noon and are immediately followed by a $7 lunch.”

This year’s Lenten services at Grace United Methodist Church will be held on the following dates and lead by the following ministers with the following lunches served:

• Wednesday, March 6

The speaker will be Rev. David Bauknight, Pastor of Grace United Methodist Church.

The after service lunch menu will include BBQ w/bun, baked beans, coleslaw, chips, dessert, tea and coffee.

• Wednesday, March 13

The speaker will be Rev. Lee Moseley, Pastor of Union Presbyterian Church.

The after service lunch menu will include chicken casserole, green beans, fruit salad, rolls, dessert, tea and coffee.

• Wednesday, March 20

The speaker will be Rev. Miriam Mick, Pastor of Buffalo United Methodist Church.

The after service lunch menu will include pork loin, sweet potatoes, Asian slaw, rolls, dessert, tea and coffee.

• Wednesday, March 27

The speaker will be Rev. Rebecca Wilkins, Retired (Grace United Methodist Church).

The after service lunch menu will include baked ham, potato salad, green beans, sliced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, rolls,

dessert, tea, and coffee.

• Wednesday, April 3

The speaker will be Rev. Merritt Wentz, Pastor of Duncan Acres/Bethel United Methodist Churches.

The after service lunch menu will include marinated chicken breast, potato casserole, broccoli salad, rolls, dessert, tea and

coffee.

• Wednesday, April 10

The speaker will be Rev. Robbie Stolger, Pastor of First Baptist Church.

The after service lunch menu will include meat balls w/sauce, copper pennies, brown rice, rolls, dessert, tea and coffee.

• Wednesday, April 17

The speaker will be Rev. Dr. A. L. Brackett, Pastor of St. Paul Baptist Church.

The after service lunch menu will include fried chicken, green beans, macaroni & cheese, biscuits, dessert, tea and coffee.

The announcement concludes by asking the public to “please join fellow church and community members in attending these meaningful services in preparation for Easter.“

At Grace United Methodist Church

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

