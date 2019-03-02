Praying for the gift of Christ’s love

Charles Warner | The Union Times Remembering someone’s name is important and that’s why it is important to remember the name above all names, the Lord Jesus Christ, most of all. There is no other name in all of history that has the power of Jesus’ name. No other name in history has had the impact on humanity, both collectively and individually, than Christ’s. That’s because no other name and, more importantly, no other person in history has the power to change lives the way Jesus does. Even more so, no one has the power to save souls, only Jesus can, has, does, and will continue to do so until the end of time itself. That is why it is so important to remember the name of Jesus and, even more importantly, Him, His story including His birth, life, ministry, death, resurrection, and ascension. It is important to remember and act on that remembrance and let Jesus change your life in this world and your destiny in the next.

Read Ephesians 3:14-19

I ask that you’ll know the love of Christ that is beyond knowledge so that you will be filled entirely with the fullness of God.

— Ephesians 3:19 (CEB)

PRAYER: Thank you, God, for the gift of Christ’s love that surpasses knowledge. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: God has gifts for us that only God can give.

