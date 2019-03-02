New bridge under construction

Charles Warner | The Union Times A new bridge is being built on South Boyce Street at the intersection with Union Boulevard. SC Department of Transportation personnel are building the bridge that will replace one that was closed and demolished nearly four years ago. Charles Warner | The Union Times A new bridge is being built on South Boyce Street at the intersection with Union Boulevard. SC Department of Transportation personnel are building the bridge that will replace one that was closed and demolished nearly four years ago. Charles Warner | The Union Times SC Department of Transportation personnel guide another part of a new bridge being built on South Boyce Street off Union Boulevard. The new bridge will replace an old one that was demolished nearly four years ago, allowing motorists to once again traverse the length of South Boyce Street. Charles Warner | The Union Times SC Department of Transportation personnel guide another part of a new bridge being built on South Boyce Street off Union Boulevard. The new bridge will replace an old one that was demolished nearly four years ago, allowing motorists to once again traverse the length of South Boyce Street. Charles Warner | The Union Times When it is finished the new bridge being built across South Boyce Street at its intersection with Union Boulevard will once again allow traffic on Boyce Street to flow unimpeded from one end of the street to the other. The bridge replaces one that was demolished nearly four years ago because it had became a traffic hazard. Charles Warner | The Union Times When it is finished the new bridge being built across South Boyce Street at its intersection with Union Boulevard will once again allow traffic on Boyce Street to flow unimpeded from one end of the street to the other. The bridge replaces one that was demolished nearly four years ago because it had became a traffic hazard. Charles Warner | The Union Times SC Department of Transportation personnel were hard at work Tuesday putting together a new bridge across the creek running under a section of South Boyce Street. The bridge replaces one that was demolished nearly four years ago, forcing traffic, including emergency response vehicles, to detour. Charles Warner | The Union Times SC Department of Transportation personnel were hard at work Tuesday putting together a new bridge across the creek running under a section of South Boyce Street. The bridge replaces one that was demolished nearly four years ago, forcing traffic, including emergency response vehicles, to detour. Charles Warner | The Union Times The new bridge being built on South Boyce Street off its intersection with Union Boulevard is taking shape. The SC Department of Transportation is building the bridge to replace one that was demolished nearly four years ago. Charles Warner | The Union Times The new bridge being built on South Boyce Street off its intersection with Union Boulevard is taking shape. The SC Department of Transportation is building the bridge to replace one that was demolished nearly four years ago. Charles Warner | The Union Times This is the new bridge being built across a creek that runs under a section of South Boyce Street. The bridge, which is located at the intersection of South Boyce Street and Union Boulevard, will replace a previous bridge that was demolished as a traffic hazard nearly four years ago. When completed, the bridge will cut five minutes off the time it takes emergency vehicles to the area served by it. Charles Warner | The Union Times This is the new bridge being built across a creek that runs under a section of South Boyce Street. The bridge, which is located at the intersection of South Boyce Street and Union Boulevard, will replace a previous bridge that was demolished as a traffic hazard nearly four years ago. When completed, the bridge will cut five minutes off the time it takes emergency vehicles to the area served by it.

UNION — Nearly four years after the old one was torn down a new bridge is being built near the intersection of Union Boulevard and South Boyce Street in Union.

District 3 Union City Councilwoman Vicki Morgan announced Tuesday that SC Department of Transportation personnel are in the process of building a new bridge on South Boyce Street to replace the one that was torn down nearly four years ago. Morgan said the new bridge is being built thanks to the efforts of former State Rep. Mike Anthony and SC District 42 Rep. Doug Gilliam.

“In my campaign for council, one of the issues I spoke on was getting a new bridge built on South Boyce Street,” Morgan said. “The bridge can cut five minutes off the response time of an ambulance or other emergency vehicle. This definitely needed to be done and I’m excited to see it coming to completion.

“When I was elected I contacted Mike Anthony about this and, after he was elected, Doug Gilliam,” she said. “They both worked very hard to get this done, I think it may have been one of the first projects Doug worked on when he got to Columbia. They both deserve a lot of credit for getting this bridge built.”

Gilliam said that Morgan contacted him about the bridge shortly after he was elected. He said that he then in turn contacted State Sen. Shane Martin who put him in contact with an official with the SCDOT. Gilliam said he spoke with the official and asked him about the status of the bridge and was told that it was on a state road and thus was a project of the SCDOT. However, projects involving a longer detour had priority, but Gilliam said he pointed out to the official that the bridge had been out for nearly four years and a new one needed to be built.

“I told him that this was a straight shot from our four-lane by-pass to the front door of the emergency room of our hospital,” Gilliam said.

Shortly after, Gilliam said the official contacted him and said that a crew would be deployed that morning and work begin on the new bridge.

“They were there that day,” Gilliam said.

Gilliam said this was in the fall of 2018 and that while the SCDOT official couldn’t give him an exact timeline as to when the bridge would be completed and open to traffic, he said he hoped it would be by sometime this winter.

Work is proceeding on the bridge, and Gilliam thanked Morgan for the fact that the project is now under way.

“Councilwoman Morgan was definitely trying to look out for our county and our city,” Gilliam said. “She is definitely responsible for this bridge getting done.”

Perry Crocker, Assistant District Maintenance Manager for District 4 of the SCDOT, discussed the process which lead to the new bridge being built.

“It was closed in January 2014,” Crocker said Thursday morning. “It was a culvert and so there were some issues regarding the method we’d use to reopen the roadway or if it would be reopened. There were discussions with local officials and a decision was finally made to install a bridge.”

Crocker said the installation of the new bridge was delayed in part by the weather, pointing out that “this rainy season has been terrible for us.” Another factor delaying the construction of the bridge was getting the required manpower deployed to get the project under way.

To help move the project along and get it to completion faster, Crocker said “pre-cast techniques” are being used which reduces the amount of time needed to build the bridge. He said that using those techniques the project is, weather permitting, just three months away from completion.

“Now that the beams are in place, the next steps are paving, installing guardrails, markings, and seedings to be done before it opens,” Crocker said. “We are shooting for an open date at the end of May and if the weather holds for us we should make that.”

When completed, Crocker said the new bridge will cost approximately $300,000.

Charles Warner | The Union Times A new bridge is being built on South Boyce Street at the intersection with Union Boulevard. SC Department of Transportation personnel are building the bridge that will replace one that was closed and demolished nearly four years ago. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_New-Bridge-4-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times A new bridge is being built on South Boyce Street at the intersection with Union Boulevard. SC Department of Transportation personnel are building the bridge that will replace one that was closed and demolished nearly four years ago. Charles Warner | The Union Times SC Department of Transportation personnel guide another part of a new bridge being built on South Boyce Street off Union Boulevard. The new bridge will replace an old one that was demolished nearly four years ago, allowing motorists to once again traverse the length of South Boyce Street. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_New-Bridge-5-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times SC Department of Transportation personnel guide another part of a new bridge being built on South Boyce Street off Union Boulevard. The new bridge will replace an old one that was demolished nearly four years ago, allowing motorists to once again traverse the length of South Boyce Street. Charles Warner | The Union Times When it is finished the new bridge being built across South Boyce Street at its intersection with Union Boulevard will once again allow traffic on Boyce Street to flow unimpeded from one end of the street to the other. The bridge replaces one that was demolished nearly four years ago because it had became a traffic hazard. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_New-Bridge-2-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times When it is finished the new bridge being built across South Boyce Street at its intersection with Union Boulevard will once again allow traffic on Boyce Street to flow unimpeded from one end of the street to the other. The bridge replaces one that was demolished nearly four years ago because it had became a traffic hazard. Charles Warner | The Union Times SC Department of Transportation personnel were hard at work Tuesday putting together a new bridge across the creek running under a section of South Boyce Street. The bridge replaces one that was demolished nearly four years ago, forcing traffic, including emergency response vehicles, to detour. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_New-Bridge-6-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times SC Department of Transportation personnel were hard at work Tuesday putting together a new bridge across the creek running under a section of South Boyce Street. The bridge replaces one that was demolished nearly four years ago, forcing traffic, including emergency response vehicles, to detour. Charles Warner | The Union Times The new bridge being built on South Boyce Street off its intersection with Union Boulevard is taking shape. The SC Department of Transportation is building the bridge to replace one that was demolished nearly four years ago. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_New-Bridge-3-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times The new bridge being built on South Boyce Street off its intersection with Union Boulevard is taking shape. The SC Department of Transportation is building the bridge to replace one that was demolished nearly four years ago. Charles Warner | The Union Times This is the new bridge being built across a creek that runs under a section of South Boyce Street. The bridge, which is located at the intersection of South Boyce Street and Union Boulevard, will replace a previous bridge that was demolished as a traffic hazard nearly four years ago. When completed, the bridge will cut five minutes off the time it takes emergency vehicles to the area served by it. https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_New-Bridge-1-1.jpg Charles Warner | The Union Times This is the new bridge being built across a creek that runs under a section of South Boyce Street. The bridge, which is located at the intersection of South Boyce Street and Union Boulevard, will replace a previous bridge that was demolished as a traffic hazard nearly four years ago. When completed, the bridge will cut five minutes off the time it takes emergency vehicles to the area served by it.

On South Boyce Street at Union Boulevard

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.