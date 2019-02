Charles Warner | The Union Times God loves each and every one of His children, all of whom are made in His image. He loves us even when we are unlovable. Loves us so much that He gave His Only Begotten Son, the Lord Jesus Christ, as a living sacrifice for our sins. With all that in mind, you might wonder what God expects in return for that love. Fair question, and the answer is He, first, wants us to accept Jesus Christ as our Lord and Savior and let Him change our lives and, this is equally important, how we treat others. When we accept Jesus as our Lord and Savior we are accepting the greatest gift of the greatest love ever, and when we do, we are expected to live our lives according to that love. That means loving others like God does. No, that doesn’t mean sacrificing our children, God has already done that and no sacrifice could ever equal the living sacrifice that is the Lord Jesus Christ. It means loving those around us, even the unlovable, the way God does, as those whom Jesus died to redeem from the wages of sin and give them the gift of eternal salvation. Sounds hard, doesn’t it? Yes, but remember, through God all things are possible, even loving the unlovable and through our witness, our testimony as Christians help lead them to Jesus Christ who will redeem them and place in their hearts His love for even the most unlovable.

Read Matthew 23:1-12

The greatest among you will be your servant.

— Matthew 23:11 (NIV)

PRAYER: Open our eyes, Lord, to those who serve with patience and grace. Help us to learn from their example so that we my humbly serve those we meet. Amen.

THOUGHT FOR THE DAY: If God is the only one to see my works, that is enough.

