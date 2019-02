Charles Warner | The Union Times This mobile home on Bailey Town Road was destroyed Saturday afternoon by a fire that is being investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office and SLED. It is the second suspicious fire in Union County in less than a week. Charles Warner | The Union Times This mobile home on Bailey Town Road was destroyed Saturday afternoon by a fire that is being investigated by the Union County Sheriff’s Office and SLED. It is the second suspicious fire in Union County in less than a week.

LOCKART — For the second time in less than a week the Union County Sheriff’s Office — and SLED — are investigating a suspicious fire in Union County.

The incident report filed with the Sheriff’s Office on Monday states that on Saturday, deputies were called to a suspicious fire on the Bailey Town Road. After arriving on the scene and speaking to firefighters and looking at the building that had burned, the report states deputies notified an investigator with the Sheriff’s Office and SLED.

Lockhart Fire Chief Lee Brannon said Monday that his department was dispatched around 2:30 p.m. Saturday to 815 Bailey Town Road in reference to a structure fire. Brannon said that when firefighters arrived, they found a mobile home to be “fully involved” and had burned “almost to the ground when we pulled up.” He said firefighters extinguished the blaze and after doing so found evidence suggesting the fire had been deliberately set and this caused them to call the Sheriff’s Office.

“Once we had the fire out we saw some burn patterns where maybe somebody had poured gas,” Brannon said. “We found four gas cans outside the mobile home.”

Brannon added that at the time of the blaze the mobile home was vacant and without power. He estimated damage to the property at $20,000.

Also responding to the scene were the Kelly-Kelton and Philippi fire departments and the Union County EMS.

Brannon said that no one was injured in the blaze.

While the other fire departments and the EMS left shortly after fire had been extinguished, Brannon said that his department, as the primary responder, had to remain on the scene until SLED arrived. He said Lockhart firefighters left the scene around 8:30 p.m.

Investigator Scott Coffer is handling the case for the Sheriff’s Office and said Monday that while suspicous in nature, the cause of the fire is currently listed as undetermined while SLED conducts a chemical analysis of the samples gathered at the scene. He said the samples are being analyzed to determine if an accelerant was used to start the fire.

Saturday’s fire was the second suspicious fire in Union County in less than a week.

On Sunday, February 17, a Sheriff’s Office deputy and several fire departments were dispatched shortly before 10 p.m. to 212 Bobo Street in the Monarch Community in reference to a structure fire.

The incident report filed in that case states the deputy was the first to arrive on the scene and found the house to be on fire with flames coming out of one window on the right side of the building, as viewed from the road, about 10 feet high. The report states that a few moments later, as firefighters arrived, the flames had reduced noticeably.

Also responding to the fire were the Monarch, Santuc, and Southside fire departments. Southside Fire Department Chief Mike Lancaster said the following Wednesday that when firefighters arrived flames were still coming out the window. Lancaster said firefighters made entry into the building and discovered that the fire had extended itself into the attic of the building. He said that firefighters, who remained on the scene for approximately two hours, extinguished the blaze and then turned the scene over to the Sheriff’s Office for investigation.

The report states the deputy spoke with the woman who called in the fire and was told that the house had been vacant for several years. This was confirmed by the owner who, when contacted by the deputy, said the house had been vacant for three years, that no utilities were attached to the building, and that there was no insurance on the property.

The deputy then notified the on-call investigator about the suspicious nature of the fire and sent the case to investigations for further investigation.

Coffer is also handling that investigation for the Sheriff’s Office and said Monday that SLED was called in on that fire as well to conduct chemical analysis to determine if an accelerant was used.

While he is still awaiting the results of that testing as well, Coffer said that there is now a “person of interest” who is being investigated in relation to the Bobo Street fire. He said this person is not, however, being investigated relation to Saturday’s fire. As of now, there is no connection apparent between the two fires, and both investigations are continuing.

Firefighters found 4 gas cans around trailer

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

