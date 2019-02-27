Jeter to address Black History program

Marlene Jeter Marlene Jeter

UNION COUNTY — A Carlisle native who excelled in basketball in high school and is now a published author and motivational speaker will put her motivational speaking skills to great use Thursday as the featured speaker at Union County High School’s “Black History Month Program.”

In a statement released Friday, UCHS Assistant Principal Fenissa D. Jeter announced that Marlene Jeter will address the school’s Black History Program which will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. in the school auditorium.

Marlene Jeter

Jeter’s biography describes her as “a native of Union County, specifically, the rural town of Carlisle. She is a 1989 graduate of Union High School where she was a basketball stand-out. Currently, Marlene is a motivational speaker and an author. Her first book is entitled ‘Dos and Don’ts for Female Students.’”

The biography states that Jeter “began her basketball career as a seventh grader. As an eighth grader, she was moved up to the varsity team by Coach Anne Long. During her high school career, Marlene was the recipient of many awards including: South Carolina prep basketball 4Aplayer of the year; Naismith All-American; five-time letter winner; four-time All-Region Player; four-time All-Area selection; a three-time State Champion; as well as four-time best offensive player.”

It states that “during her junior year at Union high school, the team ranked 11th in the nation. She was South Carolina’s MVP on her AAU team and named to the South Stars team which finished third in Virginia. She was one of the two high school students chosen for the South team in the Olympic Festival. Jeter was a member of three State Championship teams at Union High School. She was inducted into Union High School Hall of Fame in 1999. Her prep career is very well documented. She is like the Who’s Who among high school talents. Marlene was a one-time National Champion as well as a one-time Southeastern Conference Champion (SEC). Jeter was practically recruited by every major college in the SEC and ACC regions.

(One of Jeter’s teammates during this time was Fenissa D. Rice who, under her married name, Jeter, is now Assistant Principal at UCHS. The two began playing together in the 7th grade at Sims Junior High School under Coach Ken Harris in the 7th grade and Coach Sherry Jackson in the 8th grade. They also played together on the Union High School basketball team and were teammates when the Lady Jackets won the state championships in 1988 and 1989. Both have remained good friends since those days.)

The biography further states that “Marlene’s basketball talent earned her a full scholarship to the University of Tennessee where she played for the legendary, Pat Head Summit. While there, Marlene earned a BS degree in Sociology. Marlene continued her education after undergrad and earned not one but two Masters degrees. She earned her first Masters in Education from Lesley University. She earned a second Masters from Liberty University in Church Planting and Evangelism.”

Program

The UCHS Black History Program will feature the following:

• Welcome & Purpose

• Presentation of Colors & Pledge of Allegiance

• Prayer

• Blacks in Wax (UCHS students will represent African-American historical figures)

• GT Chorus Performance

• Introduction of Speaker

• Step Team Performance

• Speaker

• Dance (UCHS students)

• Black National Anthem

• Dismissal

The program will begin at 10 a.m. and should be over by no later than 11:15 a.m.

Marlene Jeter https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Marlene-Jeter.jpg Marlene Jeter

At Union County High School this Thursday

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.