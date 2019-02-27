GOP precinct reorganization March 4

UNION COUNTY — The Union County Republican Party is getting reorganized at the grassroots level.

In a statement released Friday, Tyler Shugart, Vice Chairman of the Union County Republican Party, announced that the GOP will hold “Precinct Reorganization” on Monday, March 4 at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers of the City of Union Municipal Building.

Every two years, local Republican parties are required to reorganize at the precinct level in their respective counties. Officers are elected for each precinct including chairmen, vice chairmen, secretary, and county committee-person. The officers in each precinct are responsible for the party’s electoral activities in their respective precincts including get out the vote drives at election time.

“All those wishing to join the Republican Party at the grassroots level and help elect conservative candidates to public office at the county, state, and federal level are encouraged to attend,” Shugart said.

County Convention

The precinct reorganization in March will be followed by the GOP’s “County Convention” on Tuesday, April 2 at 6 p.m. in the CouncilChambers of the City of Union Municipal Building.

County Conventions are also held every two years and involve the party precinct officers coming together to elected county officers including chairman, vice chairman, and executive committeeman. Also elected at the county convention are the local party’s delegates to the state GOP convention which will be held later this year.

Shugart said that anyone who wants to vote in the County Convention must be at the precinct reorganization.

For more information about the Union County Republican Party email [email protected]

https://www.uniondailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/web1_Union-County-GOP.jpg

County Convention to be held April 2

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.