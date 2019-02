Charles Warner | The Union Times The Spartanburg Community College Union County Campus will host an “informational event” on available jobs with the US Census Bureau for the 2020 US Census on Monday, March 4 from 11 a.m.-noon. Charles Warner | The Union Times The Spartanburg Community College Union County Campus will host an “informational event” on available jobs with the US Census Bureau for the 2020 US Census on Monday, March 4 from 11 a.m.-noon.

UNION COUNTY — Looking for a (temporary) job that could pay up to $15 an hour and enable you to serve your country in the process?

If you are interested in such a position then you’ll want to be at the Spartanburg Community College Union County Campus which will be hosting an “informational event” about available US Census jobs. The event, which will be held Monday, March 4 from 11 a.m.-noon, will feature a representative of the US Census Bureau who will talk to SCC students and the members of the general public in attendance about US Census jobs available locally.

According to the US Census Bureau website (www.census.gov) “the Census Bureau’s mission is to serve as the nation’s leading provider of quality data about its people and economy.” The best known of the Census Bureau’s duties is the conducting of the US Census which the website states “counts each resident of the country, where they live on April 1, every ten years ending in zero. The Constitution mandates the enumeration to determine how to apportion the House of Representatives among the states.”

(The first US Census was conducted in 1790, just three years after the US Constitution was ratified, seven years after the end of the American Revolutionary War, and 14 years after the signing of the Declaration of Independence.)

2020 US Census Jobs Available

Information provided by the US Census Bureau states that the following 2020 US Census jobs are currently available:

• Census Field Supervisor (CFS): Supervises Enumerators/Listers. CFSs train their staff, monitor progress and performance, troubleshoot issues and provide instructions, approve time and expense reports, and may document and recommend termination actions.

• Enumerator/Lister: Conducts field activities such as updating address lists and maps, conducting in-person interviews to gather census data, and conducting other follow-up activities.

The positions are full-time for duration of the census and pay from $13.50 to $15 an hour.

Requirements For Employment

In order to be hired by the US Census Bureau for the conduction of the census, applicants must meet the following requirements:

• Must be a U.S. Citizen.

• Must be 18 years of age or older at the time of hire date.

• Must be registered for Selective Service, if a male born after 12/31/59.

• Must pass a background check with fingerprints if selected for employment.

• Must have a valid social security card.

Helpful Hints

Persons interested in working for the US Census Bureau on the 2020 Census may apply online. The Census Bureau offers the following hints for those applying online for what it describes as “temporary non-management positions” for the 2020 Census:

• An online application can be accessed by going to 2020census.gov/jobs.

• Applicants can also contact the Customer Engagement Center at 1-855-562-2020 for assistance with the online application.

• An online assessment is required and will be available in both English and Spanish.

* If choosing the Spanish version, you may be required to take the Measure of Adult English Proficiency test. A timed test, which has two sections and takes 15 minutes to answer.

o The assessment for Field, Outreach, and Office positions, contains 33 questions and will take 10 minutes to answer. Applicants can be considered for all non-supervisory positions including Enumerator, Recruiting Assistant and Clerk positions.

o A second set of assessment questions is required for applicants interested in being considered for the Office Operations Supervisory and Census Field Supervisory positions. The assessment includes nine multiple choice questions and takes approximately 10 minutes to answer.

• Must have a valid email address to apply and receive updates on your application status.

For more information about the available US Census positions in this area contact [email protected]

For more information about Monday’s informational event call the Spartanburg Community College Union County Campus at 864-466-1060.

‘Informational event’ at SCC Union County Campus

By Charles Warner [email protected]

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

