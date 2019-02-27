Carlisle implementing ‘REACH Alert’

CARLISLE — The Town of Carlisle is offering a free service to keep its residents informed of events and emergencies happening in the town in a timely manner.

Mayor Mayor Ferguson-Glenn announced Friday that the town is implementing “REACH Alert” to enable it to quickly contact residents about things happening in the town.

“One of the challenges we have here in Carlisle is communicating with the citizens,” Ferguson-Glenn said. “Just keeping them informed about things like problems, programs, emergencies, and events in the town.

“We have signed an agreement with a company called REACH Alert and once our citizens have provided us with a method of communication with them we will be able to contact them about whatever is happening in the town,” she said. “This is about reaching out to our citizens so we can keep them informed.”

Ferguson-Glenn said the system is already in place, but the town needs residents to send in their preferred method of communication that can be used to notify them such as:

• Cellphone

• Landline

• Email

• Text

Ferguson-Glenn added that the system is designed so messages from the town can be sent out to one person or to a group of persons or to all the town’s residents depending on who and how many would be effected by the subject of the message. As an example, Ferguson-Glenn said if there was a water line break in a particular part of the town that only effected the residents of that area, then the message would be sent just to those residents. If, however, the water line break effected the entire town, then all of its residents would receive that message.

While the system is in place, Ferguson-Glenn said it will not be truly operational until the residents of Carlisle send in their communication information to the town.

“The town needs contact information from the citizens,” Ferguson-Glenn said. “They will be receiving a letter in the mail with full instructions on how to proceed. If anyone has any problems they can call the town hall.”

Ferguson-Glenn stressed that REACH Alert is a service the town is providing at no cost to its residents.

“This is at no cost to our citizens,” Ferguson-Glenn said. “Our purpose is to establish better communications with our citizens and keep them readily informed about what’s going on in the town. We are providing that service at no cost to them, all we ask is they provide us with the necessary information to put in the system so they can begin receiving these messages as soon as possible.”

Ferguson-Glenn added that the town’s REACH Alert system is separate from other emergency systems and will be used only by town.

For more information about REACH Alert contact the Carlisle Town Hall at 864-427-1505.

Charles Warner can be reached at 864-762-4090.

